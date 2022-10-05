The Acworth Board of Alderman is scheduled to vote Thursday night on two measures that would enable a proposed 90-room hotel and new retail space to move forward.
Times Square Development, LLC, is looking to build a La Quinta hotel at 5160 Cowan Road. The site is just south of Interstate 75, near Cowan Road’s intersection with Baker Road.
The developer is also proposing building a new, 24,000-square-foot retail building, and wants to add a car wash to an existing Shell gas station at the seven-acre site. City Manager James Albright said the city did not yet know what sort of business would occupy the new retail space.
The hotel would be four stories, have 90 rooms and be approximately 57,500 square feet, according to architectural drawings submitted to the city. It would include a 650-square-foot conference room and an outdoor pool. It will have six to eight employees “at a maximum shift size,” according to the developer.
The board is being asked to approve a conceptual site plan and a variance reducing “the amount of street footage on the front for the entrance to the lot,” Mayor Tommy Allegood said.
“We expect that to pass and we're really excited about having La Quinta join our hotel community,” Allegood told the MDJ.
According to the agenda, the site plan also calls for 118 parking spots, which is three less than the required amount. City staff will have to provide an administrative parking variance for the plan to move forward.
The property is zoned community retail commercial. The site already includes the gas station and a pawn shop. Nearby businesses include a Wendy’s and the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Atlanta Acworth.
City staff are recommending the site plan be approved, with some stipulations.
