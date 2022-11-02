Christopher Hunt, the mind behind a proposed eco-friendly development in east Cobb that was shot down by county commissioners this year, is taking the county to court.
Hunt filed a lawsuit in Cobb Superior Court this week against Commissioner JoAnn Birrell (spelled “Burrell” in the suit), the Cobb County Attorney’s office, and the East Cobb Civic Association (ECCA), which opposed Hunt’s purportedly award-winning project.
Hunt has demanded $100 million in damages, adding that he’d be willing to forgo compensation if all five of Cobb’s county commissioners agree not to seek reelection.
Both the Cobb Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners gave unanimous votes of disapproval to Hunt’s project when he presented it earlier this year. The proposed development was wedged between Kinridge Court and the Glenwood Ridge subdivision in east Cobb, and the 16 homes would have featured rooftop gardens, water retention systems, grass paver parking areas, and be carbon-negative.
Cobb staffers, however, said Hunt had failed to check basic boxes in his rezoning application and found the development would likely exacerbate stormwater runoff problems in the area.
In a series of contentious meetings, Hunt railed against the “false information” and “outright lies” being spread by his opponents. Despite warnings from Birrell that “this (application) has been handled totally inappropriately from the very beginning,” Hunt continued to protest at a September hearing until he was nearly escorted from the room.
Hunt’s antagonistic approach appears undiminished in this week’s court filing. Alleging his constitutional rights were violated when the proposal was denied, he rails against the county commissioners as “political puppets” of ECCA.
Hunt at one point alleges, “The denial was by (Birrell) on an election year ... to gain a few ECCA votes to detriment of 700,000 citizens of Cobb County.”
He later continues, “Currently the known Cobb legal department and specifically Brian Johnson (a county attorney) are paid by taxpayers to represent their interests yet are unethically being misused by BOC to protect BOC so legal department has de facto become white collar criminals masquerading as politicians own criminal defense attorneys paid by the victims! This is not hyperbole.”
Birrell, Cobb County, and the ECCA all declined to comment on the suit.
