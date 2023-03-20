Bridger Properties, the Atlanta-based developer which owns more than four acres of downtown Marietta real estate, submitted plans to the city Monday requesting approval for new greenspace and cosmetic changes at its properties.
“There’s some work that can be done, we would like to really spruce it up,” said Merritt Lancaster, one of the firm’s two co-founders. “We think the improvements we’ve proposed provide a little bit more … cohesion as it relates to how it looks, basically … while also maintaining the individuality of the buildings themselves and the businesses within it.”
To that end, Bridger is seeking approval to convert a small parking lot, roughly a quarter-acre in size, into a greenspace. The lot is located behind the building at 85 Church Street, just east of the railroad tracks.
In a Monday afternoon interview with the MDJ, Lancaster and his business partner Jack Arnold also pushed back on the social media rumors that they plan to build apartments downtown. Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin has proposed new zoning restrictions to preclude such a development, and on Monday compared the developers’ presence downtown to that of William Sherman, the U.S. general who burned Marietta and Atlanta in the Civil War.
“Honestly, I think it’s unfortunate that there has been as much conversation about really nothing. We have not submitted anything until today, as it relates to anything that we own. And the fact that the community and the leadership of Marietta has taken on a witch hunt with no facts is really disappointing,” Lancaster said.
Bridger said it has, since purchasing a large swath of downtown, made repeated efforts to reach Tumlin and received no reply.
“We’ve been working diligently with the city of Marietta and the staff there, and we have made every effort to communicate directly with City Council and the historic board and the mayor, and we’ve been unable to do so,” Lancaster said. “And we look forward to having a direct conversation with them.”
The firm’s Monday submissions to the city did not include any application to build new apartments or other buildings.
“At this point, we believe there’s an unmet demand for high quality housing in downtown Marietta,” said Bridger co-founder Merritt Lancaster. “This submission does not contemplate any housing, we have not submitted anything that’s related to housing at this point.”
Bridger filed its application with the city’s Historic Board of Review. The historic board advises the City Council on applications for building changes within Marietta’s downtown historic district, which includes the Bridger-owned parcels.
In addition to the new greenspace, Bridger wants to add new decks, lighting fixtures, awnings, wood features and signage. The application also includes a request to repaint some walls and paint a mural.
The firm’s founders said that some of the storefronts it owns along Church Street have “been sort of renovated to death over the years,” and that the cosmetic changes would restore the historic character of the storefronts.
The overall goal, they say, is to extend the vibrancy of Marietta Square to the northwest, and “activate” spaces that are often sleepy outside of working hours.
Bridger in January 2022 purchased its downtown properties from Marietta’s Eubanks family. The total sale price was about $17.35 million.
The seven properties include roughly 97,000 square feet of building space, spread across the historic Marietta Station office buildings, Marietta Square Market food hall and several storefronts along Church Street. Bridger also owns the pedestrian bridge that spans the railroad tracks, and a 1.25-acre parking lot just north of the food hall.
Bridger said it did not have any plans for the lot by the food hall that it was prepared to share.
Bridger’s downtown holdings, like much of downtown, are zoned under the central business district category, which allows a wide variety of uses, including residential units.
The MDJ reported last fall that Bridger had declined to extend the leases, or raised the rents, of some of its Church Street tenants.
Asked what sort of tenants it was seeking to fill those vacant spaces, the developers declined to discuss specifics, but said they wanted to attract local restaurant operators and new retailers.
“We’re really excited about, we’ve worked closely with the city on, we’ve worked tirelessly to stay within the guidelines of the historic review board parameters,” Arnold said. “And we’re really excited about that experience and that activation, and we think it’s going to be a great addition to downtown Marietta.”
