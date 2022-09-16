Magnolia Crossing rendering

This rendering submitted by developer Dominium shows the firm's planned apartment complex at the former Magnolia Crossing site in south Cobb.

 Special
IMG_3945.JPG (copy)

In this 2021 file photo, Doug Stoner, right, chairman of the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority, speaks with attendees of a town hall concerning the authority's plans to redevelop the former Magnolia Crossing apartments property.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription