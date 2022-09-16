Dominium, the developer proposing to replace south Cobb’s now-demolished Magnolia Crossing apartment complex with nearly 500 new units, is seeking some $87 million in bonds to finance the project.
The bonds, if granted, would be provided by the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority, which purchased and razed the blighted apartments at the intersection of Factory Shoals Road and Riverside Parkway six years ago.
The redevelopment authority has already moved forward with an inducement resolution signaling its willingness to issue the bonds. But whether the project will move forward is contingent on the Cobb Board of Commissioners signing off on Dominium’s plans.
The developer and redevelopment authority Chairman Doug Stoner unveiled the proposal to build apartments and senior residences at a meeting late last year. The authority would sell about 32 acres of the 50-acre parcel to Dominium for $4.8 million, who would build 500 housing units on the site.
(Stoner, a former state senator, is also the Democratic nominee this year for State House District 40.)
But some residents — already frustrated by years of inaction at the vacant property — said Stoner’s plan wasn’t what they’d asked for. They instead wanted a true mixed-use proposal that could bring banking and fresh food to an area where those services are in short supply.
Stoner, who did not respond to requests for comment for this story, has told the public he hasn’t found a developer who’s interested in a mixed-use plan. Instead, the hope is that the residential component will draw in other developers down the road.
“I think by bringing a concentration (of housing) like that also allows us to go out to developers and say, ‘Look, you got all this housing right behind you,’” Stoner said at the December meeting where the plan was unveiled.
That echoes the findings of an authority-commissioned 2020 study, which found the area less than primed for commercial development due in part to its majority-industrial land use.
Documents submitted to the county indicate the current plan would include 280 apartments and 201 senior rental units. The residential area would be set back from Riverside Parkway toward the parcel’s rear.
In addition to the bonds, Dominium is also seeking affordable housing tax credits for construction. It’s unclear if a bond issuance would include any tax breaks from the authority, as none are mentioned in the inducement resolution. Chief Appraiser Stephen White said the Cobb Board of Assessors has not received a request for abatements.
A public hearing on the bond issuance was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to documents filed with the county. Stoner reported that no residents attended that hearing.
Cobb commissioners were set to consider approving the bond issuance at their meeting this week, but the vote was bumped ahead of a zoning hearing next Tuesday where they’ll consider a vote on the site plan itself.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid (who previously represented south Cobb as a district commissioner) and Commissioner Monique Sheffield (who represents it now) told the MDJ they were understanding of the concerns about Stoner’s proposal.
“I'm very much interested in what occurs on that site, and I'm looking forward to seeing a plan that balances the varied interests that the citizens share,” Cupid said. “I do know, when this was originally proposed … it had that desire to see that blend of a transformative type of development for the community, that was beyond residential.”
Sheffield noted that when the property was rezoned in 2016, the board included a stipulation that final approval would require a site plan for the entire property — not just the residential component.
“That has not happened,” Sheffield said, as the residential component only takes up 38 acres. Stoner and Dominium have discussed bringing in a Cobb-Douglas Public Health location to the property, but that wouldn’t be classified as a commercial use, she said.
“Part of the reason I share those concerns (of residents) is because when it was rezoned, the whole idea was for it to be a mixed-use development,” Sheffield added. “Now I understand that the market has changed. I understand that there's poverty issues there. I understand even restrictions as it relates to some commercial (development).
“But we're not looking to have a 90% commercial development … We still don't have anything in the site plan to indicate that there will be commercial.”
The board will take up the site plan at its zoning hearing next Tuesday, which begins at 9 a.m. at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
