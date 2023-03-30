Bridger rendering

This rendering from Bridger Properties shows what its proposed apartment building in downtown Marietta might look like.

 City of Marietta
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(4) comments

1270
gee whiz

These the same guys that ran Henri's Bakery out of the Marietta Square Market with their jacked up rent? LOL. If Henri's Bakery can't do it, ain't nobody gonna be able to pay Bridgerton level rent. Hope these guys tuck their tails and run sooner rather than later, minimizing their damage to our city.

Report Add Reply
davesilver1495
richard plent

Does anyone think if they have overwhelming opposition they wouldn't go through with it anyway?

Report Add Reply
1270
gee whiz

These guys can't even make a paid-parking sign. Why should Marietta let them build apartment towers? But agree - These guys gonna build it, but ain't nobody gonna come live next door to the loud train and the blighted, empty Marietta Square Market after all the other eateries follow Henri's lead and Peace Out.

Report Add Reply
1270
gee whiz

Where did the stories go about Smyrna's Outdoor Adventures gun shop and Rhonda's Panties, Governor of Fleur D'uh, being raided today by the ATF? Otis Junior the 3rd should be ashamed of hisself for burying actual news that somehow made its way onto mdjonline.com

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription