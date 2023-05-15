Pictured is a rendering of the five-story apartment building Terwilliger Pappas Multi-Family Partners plans to build at Big Shanty Road and Hidden Forest Court, near Kennesaw State University and Town Center mall.
On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal from a developer regarding a mixed-use development between Town Center mall and Kennesaw State University.
The request from Terwilliger Pappas MultiFamily Partners is for an amendment to the stipulation that its 240-unit, five-story apartment building be no taller than 55 feet.
The building will sit on just under four acres at Big Shanty Road and Hidden Forest Court.
The developer is asking that the commission allow it to add 25 feet to the height of the building, located on the roof of its parking deck.
The addition would be for an amenity area with a fitness room, clubhouse, bathrooms and mechanical rooms, according to the request.
The commission approved the developer's site plan for the property in October, subject to stipulations, including the height requirement.
However, the Bells Ferry Civic Association (BFCA), which opposes the request, wrote in an April 12 email to the commission the official height of the building – 80 feet – was not included in the building's plan.
"Since the BFCA was involved with this case, we were given the privilege of reviewing the official site plans," the group wrote in the letter. "It was then that the discrepancy was noticed and due to the fact that this was a 'major modification' it had to be resubmitted under 'Other Business.'"
BFCA also said the plan submitted by the group was not a detailed site plan, but instead a conceptual plan short of information required by the county.
"Why are these requirements not adhered to and instead applicants routinely are allowed to just submit conceptual plans that do not contain all the pertinent information?" BFCA wrote in the letter.
The commission's zoning hearing will take place on Tuesday, May 16 at 9 a.m. on the second floor of 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta.
