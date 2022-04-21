County Commissioner Monique Sheffield spoke with frustration at this week's zoning hearing in response to comments about townhome construction.
"I'm bothered by this mindset that if a new development is a rental, automatically it is associated with crime," Sheffield said. "It troubles me because there are a great number of rentals in Midtown Atlanta, in Buckhead and other parts of Cobb County, but in certain areas, there is this automatic connection to crime... It's going to take a while for us to understand that there are other housing options outside of single-family residences."
The discussion came during a rezoning case in which the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a new 82-townhome community near the intersection of Macland and Windy Hill roads, just south of Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield Park.
Eileen Akintobi, homeowners association president of the nearby Macland Crossing subdivision, was one of several residents who voiced concerns about the development. While Akintobi and others cited a potential increase in traffic, most of the opposition was focused on the influx of crime they said would come with the development.
"Our property values are going to go down because they are going to put up this affordable housing," Akintobi said. "When you talk about low income... we have to be careful because I can't run, I can't hide. I don't carry arms. I am very leery about the people who will be living in these homes."
Three years earlier, the board denied a more ambitious proposal from the same developer, Blake Properties, Inc., that featured 132 townhomes. After that June 2019 denial, applicant Bruce Goodman filed a lawsuit in Superior Court challenging the decision.
Eventually, Goodman settled with the Board of Commissioners, and returned with an 82-home development geared toward ownership. Homes on the 16.3-acre site are expected to cost between $300,000 and $400,000, and no more than 10% of the property will be available for rent.
In the discussion, Sheffield noted that concerns over added traffic were legitimate but urged the opposition to understand that homeownership is "not everyone's reality."
"People are at different stages of their life. Whether they're scaling down, whether you're a college kid who doesn't want the commitment of a house, etc., then the list goes on," Sheffield said. "This thought that I have a bunch of criminals living next to me that happened to purchase a $300,000 townhome is just beyond me."
Goodman praised the board's vote Wednesday.
"Not everyone can afford a $500,000 home in west Cobb on a half-acre," Goodman said. "I appreciate what the county has done, the way they voted, and I appreciate that they're looking to other types of housing for all people in Cobb County."
Townhomes have recently become a hot-button issue in Cobb.
The Marietta City Council recently rejected a townhome moratorium proposed by Councilman Grif Chalfant. Meanwhile, Smyrna passed a six-month moratorium on townhomes in March 2021 and has since extended it three times.
