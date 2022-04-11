EAST COBB — Gilded sledgehammers and a mammoth excavator bucket came crashing through the walls of the former Bruno’s grocery Monday, sounding the death knell of the long-suffering Sprayberry Crossing shopping center.
“Good afternoon everyone — what day is it?” developer Richard Aaronson called to the crowd.
“Demolition day!” they cheered back.
Dozens flocked to the cracked and gutted parking lot to see off the blighted shopping center. Though the battle over its future was often pitched with anger, the mood in the air as the beams of Bruno’s crashed to the concrete was one of elation.
Aaronson, of Atlantic Residential, told the MDJ demolition of the entire site will take some 30 to 60 days, at which point construction will begin. The new development will include over 200 residential units split between age-restricted senior apartments and for-sale townhomes.
The decades-old strip mall has been an eyesore and a headache for community members in the years since its businesses shuttered.
“My predecessors for District 3 — Sam Olens and Tim Lee — it also was on their radar, but we could never get the owners to sell or (get) the right project here,” said Commissioner JoAnn Birrell.
County officials and neighbors have said the vacant storefronts became a magnet for crime, and Cobb slapped a “blight tax” on the property several years ago in an effort to encourage the property owner to clean the place up.
The area, however, continued to deteriorate. Onlookers joked Monday they worried about the legions of rats that might come pouring out of the store (no rodents, however, were observed by the MDJ).
Last year saw month after month of fights over Atlantic’s redevelopment plan. Much of the opposition centered around the inclusion of apartments, which were ultimately struck from the final proposal.
Aaronson credited two community residents — Joe Glancy and Shane Spink — with leading the charge to have the property redeveloped.
"Joe and Shane were really instrumental in motivating the county and development community to recognize this as a great opportunity,” he said.
"Felt good!" Spink shouted after whacking a few holes in the storefront walls.
Forming the now 6,000-member Sprayberry Crossing Action Facebook group, Glancy and Spink became the faces of the effort to demolish the property. Spink likewise was part of a group pushing the Cobb school board to rebuild Sprayberry High School, which sits just down the street.
“In the next four to five years, I think it’s going to be a whole, brand new area,” Spink told the MDJ. “It's going to improve everything in this whole area, and make it in line with the rest of the areas that we have here in east Cobb.”
In addition to the 200-plus unit residential component, Atlantic has set aside some 34,000 square feet of retail space. That was originally to be occupied by a Lidl grocery store, but Aaronson said Lidl was now no longer involved.
“We are working on a couple of other grocery store operators. It’s a difficult time for all retail right now, so whether we’re able to attract another grocer or whether it'll be other retailers, or commercial users, that’s still still being evaluated,” he said.
