In Cobb’s only countywide contest this November, Democrat Makia Metzger leads Republican Courtney Brubaker in fundraising as they vie to be Cobb’s next solicitor general.
Metzger, a prosecutor in Fulton County, has raised some $104,000 as of the latest disclosure deadline. Brubaker, who served in the solicitor’s office for 10 years, reported raising just shy of $21,200.
Metzger’s hefty fundraising total, however, includes the more than $60,000 she has loaned herself in the race.
The two candidates are looking to replace longtime Solicitor General Barry Morgan, a Republican who’s held the office for the last 25 years. Morgan ran unopposed in his last outing in 2018.
In the 2020 election, however, contested countywide races were won exclusively by Democrats. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid bested incumbent Mike Boyce by more than 6%, and District Attorney Flynn Broady defeated incumbent Joyette Holmes by about 2.7%. Cobb Democrats Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur said she expects that trend to continue in 2022.
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs, meanwhile, said the race “for me personally is a huge priority.”
“I think the odds are pretty good (for a win),” Grubbs said. “People see that the Democrats are all about letting people out of jail and not giving people repercussions for their actions, and that certainly is not working well in Fulton County and the city of Atlanta. So I think that they are pretty motivated to make sure that a Republican is in that seat.”
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, chairman of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, said Cobb's blue trend isn't a foregone conclusion on less high-profile races.
"There's some races, especially further down the ballot, where it's not so driven by 'D' and 'R.' I think both candidates are going to have to get out and get their message out, and convince voters to vote for them," he said.
As to Grubbs' comments, Allen said, "I would argue that Fulton County is being hard on crime. They're just investigating, and possibly prosecuting, the people who you don't want to be prosecuted," referring to the ongoing probe into former President Donald Trump and the false electors who backed him in 2020.
Metzger’s largest donors thus far have been Joe Mack Eckler and Maricel Eckler, the former of whom was a onetime candidate for Henry County sheriff. The Ecklers have combined for $11,600 in donations thus far.
Other donors include Mary King ($3,000), Carole Keith ($1,500), Amelia Xarcia ($1,000), Alieu Iscandri ($1,000), Sherif Iundi ($1,000), Renee Rockwell ($1,000), Holly Waltman ($777), Teresa Eaczak ($750), Tae Young ($600), Starr Moore ($500), Richard Lawson ($500), Chip Karega ($500), Ronnie Manra ($500), Jackie Patterson ($500), Roxanne Chowdhury ($500), and Brandon Smith ($500).
Rep. Allen also gave Metzger $250, while former state House candidate Connie Di Cicco donated $500.
Metzger’s largest single expenditure was a $40,000 payment to the Baldazzi Group, a New York-based campaign consulting company. She also paid $7,445 dollars each to Firehouse Phones and Ohio River South, which are Atlanta-based political firms, along with several other consultants’ fees.
Metzger reported having $21,598 in cash on hand as of the latest filing deadline.
In a candidate questionnaire returned to the MDJ earlier this year, the first-time candidate cast herself as a break with Morgan’s tenure of more than two decades.
“As the next Cobb County Solicitor General, I am not a part, nor will I ever be a part of the ‘good old boy’ network that has been a stronghold in that office for over 25 years,” Metzger said.
Brubaker, meanwhile, pointed toward continuing Morgan’s legacy.
“For over 10 years, I had the honor and privilege of working for Barry Morgan in the Solicitor General’s Office,” she told the MDJ. “The grace and understanding I saw exhibited daily by Barry will always have a lasting impact on my legal career.”
Much of Brubaker’s support has come from Cobb’s Republican establishment, including state Reps. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth ($250), and Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta ($250), former Cobb District Attorney Tom Charron ($250), Georgia Board of Education member Scott Johnson ($125), and Republican activists Rose Wing ($75) and Leroy Emkin ($200).
Other donors include Hannah and Jim Martin ($3,150), Jimmy Berry ($1,000), Jason Treadaway ($500), Julie Mason ($500), Kevin Ryan ($500), Marietta law firm Johnson & Alday ($500), Silent Safety Inc. ($500), and Neal Byrd ($350).
