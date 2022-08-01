Tuesday’s zoning hearing will once again feature a request for a proposed development on a south Cobb farm owned by former Gov. Roy Barnes.
The request, held by Cobb planning commissioners from the July 5 meeting, involves a plan from Marietta developer David Pearson to build 130 homes on Barnes's farm at Brown Road near Stout Park.
At the July 5 hearing, some residents of properties surrounding the land marked for development voiced opposition to the project. They worry flooding in the area would be exacerbated by the development’s density.
Kevin Moore, attorney for Pearson, told the MDJ after the hearing that he and his client were open to drafting a lower density plan to meet neighbors’ concerns. Moore said Monday they met with residents in neighboring subdivisions, with positive results.
"We have agreed to change our proposed rezoning to an R-20, open-space community, which is consistent with the neighboring subdivisions that are also R-20," Moore said.
The change in zoning reduced the number of homes in the proposed development to 118, down from 130 in the initial plan, according to Moore.
Moore told the MDJ he likes where the proposal stands compared to last month's hearing.
"The revised proposal is now consistent with staff's recommendations for approval entirely," he said. "It is also consistent with the comments the planning commissioners made at the prior hearing, so our hope is that with these changes and with the community feedback and involvement, it would receive a positive recommendation."
One case under new business originally slated for Tuesday's hearing is a proposal by Angel Eyes Studios 5, Inc. to build a movie production studio with retail spaces, restaurants and multi-family homes at Factory Shoals Road and Factory Shoals Drive.
The Mableton Improvement Coalition wrote a letter to planning commissioners advising them to recommend denial of the proposed studio's application to county commissioners.
According to Robin Meyer, zoning committee chair for the coalition, the applicant for the studio requested a continuance of the case. The meeting's summary agenda confirmed that the hearing for the studio is delayed to the Planning Commission's October 4 meeting.
Tuesday's hearing will begin at 9 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
