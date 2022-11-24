The doors of five of Marietta's historic homes will open to the public next month as part of an annual Christmas tradition — the Marietta Christmas Pilgrimage Home Tours.
The tours during the weekend of Dec. 3 will showcase the architecture and history of the homes, whose halls will be decked with seasonal decorations: Christmas trees, garlands and boughs of holly. Volunteer docents in each house will provide historical and architectural information.
The Christmas Pilgrimage is a joint fundraiser for Cobb Landmarks and the Marietta Visitors Bureau. Trevor Beemon, the executive director of Cobb Landmarks, said the fundraiser accounts for a significant portion of the nonprofit’s budget.
One of the homes on the tour is still being renovated, which Beemon said will give visitors the chance to see architectural elements that can be hidden by furnishings and carpets.
"People always enjoy seeing the really big stately homes, but I think people also enjoy seeing the homes that are more relaxed and attainable," Beemon said.
Beemon said many of Marietta’s historic homes have a southern Victorian style, with elements like sleeping porches, towers, and asymmetrical dormers.
“A lot of them have been added to over time which adds to the rambling charm,” Beemon said.
Douglas and Rachel Frey’s house on Trammell Street is one of the homes on this year's tour. The Freys said they hope the tour will help revive the memory of the Trammell family, who built the house in 1887. Leander Newton Trammell was an officer in the Confederacy and Georgia state senator.
"I think it's wonderful reviving the family that built this house — reviving their name again in Marietta, bringing it in the forefront when it was basically lost to history," said Douglas Frey, who works as a historical restoration contractor.
The Freys bought the Trammell House in 1998. The home had been divided and rented out as multiple apartments, and the couple began renovating and restoring it while living in one of the apartments.
The Trammell House is built in the Queen Anne Victorian style with eight rooms on two stories, all arranged around a central hall. The home features a wraparound porch, double parlors, and doors with transoms and original fittings.
Tickets for the tour are $25 if bought online in advance, and $30 the day of the tour.
In addition to the tours, there will be a fundraiser gala at Glover Park Brewery featuring food, drinks, and live music on Dec. 2. Tickets for the gala are $100 per person, or tickets for both the gala and the tour can be purchased for $125.
Guests can visit the homes in any order and at any time during the tour’s hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Anyone interested in having their house featured in next year's tours can contact Cobb Landmarks at (678) 594-4994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.