MARIETTA — A decade-old legal scuffle between former Councilman Philip Goldstein and the city is set to finally head to a jury trial next month.
The long-running dispute centers around property near Marietta Square, owned by Goldstein but partially condemned by the city in 2013 during construction of the Mountain-to-River Trail along the railroad tracks.
The argument is, namely, what that land’s worth.
Ten years ago, the city condemned two parking lots, one on Marietta Parkway and another on the South Loop and Waverly Way, which were in the path of the trail and owned by the Goldstein family. Court filings show a city-hired appraiser valued the land at just shy of $106,000.
Goldstein promptly replied that the price tag was insufficient for the property, bringing on former Gov. Roy Barnes to represent him. The case has lingered in the court system since, but may now be headed for a resolution.
At a pre-trial hearing Thursday, attorneys Daniel White and Doug Haynie, representing the city, and Barnes amicably bickered over what sort of evidence jurors will be allowed to consider next month.
(Barnes told the MDJ he doesn’t yet have a firm dollar amount in mind, as it depends on what Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Adele Grubbs will permit to be presented.)
Barnes has sought to exclude a host of factors from the trial, up to and including the fact that Goldstein was once a sitting council member and his tenure there. Goldstein abstained from the original 2013 vote to condemn the property, but according to Haynie voted a number of times to condemn other properties for city projects.
Barnes argued Goldstein’s tenure was irrelevant to the merits of the case.
“The fact he served on City Council, and the fact that he voted to condemn property has nothing to do with it … It’s the most outrageous thing I’ve ever heard. It proves not one fact that is relevant,” Barnes said.
Barnes pledged that if Goldstein’s tenure, or the fact that he originally purchased the properties in question from the city, was raised, he would drag Mayor Steve Tumlin, the rest of the City Council, and the members of the Downtown Marietta Development Authority up on the stand.
“I’m going to subpoena everybody over there to show that there was no undue influence, because it will leave the inference with the jury that (Goldstein) exercised some kind of improper political influence,” he added. “And if I hear anything — I’ll say right now — if it comes up that, well, you’ve got a hole up here on the Square,” Barnes said (referring to the vacant lot at 77 North Park Square owned by Goldstein's family that Councilman Johnny Walker has for years called an eyesore), “that you kept a hole up there for years, and you hadn’t built anything on it, I’m giving notice right now I’m going to move for a mistrial.”
White, representing the city, argued it would be nigh-impossible to separate Goldstein the property owner from Goldstein the public figure (White did promise not to mention “the hole”).
Goldstein's family is one of the largest property owners in downtown Marietta. When he stepped down from the council, his son, Joseph Goldstein, was elected to replace him.
“We’re going to apparently have to come in and make up a legal fiction that John Doe owns this property, and we can’t get into his history, and we can’t get into how many properties he owns on the Square,” White said. “…Your honor, we cannot try this case in a vacuum.”
Other factors at play include the fact that the property's value has since increased with the construction of the nearby Marietta Food Hall. But Grubbs indicated she would only allow what the property could have been reasonably valued at when it was condemned.
The case will move to a jury trial in Cobb Superior Court, currently set to begin on March 6.
