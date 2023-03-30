MARIETTA — Debora Herndon was sworn in as the first District 6 council member for the new city of Mableton Thursday at the Cobb County Civic Center.
Herndon, a legal practice specialist, ran unopposed after a second candidate withdrew. She received 539 votes in the election.
Cobb Juvenile Court Judge Kareem West administered the oath of office as Herndon's daughter, Taylor Braxton, held the Bible, a teal-covered book given to Herndon's friend, Gayle Iles, when Iles was ordained as a minister.
Herndon was one of two council members elected without a runoff. The other, Ron Davis, won the race to represent Mableton City Council District 1, defeating DeBorah Johnson.
The races for mayor and four other council districts will be decided in an April 18 runoff.
Herndon was endorsed by the De-Annexation from Mableton group, which is pushing for parts of the city that voted against incorporation last fall to be removed from the city. De-annexation can occur through two channels — acts of the state legislature or approval by the mayor and City Council. A de-annexation effort under the Gold Dome sputtered out, and the legislative session ended Wednesday.
Herndon said she decided to run after hearing shortly before the November vote on cityhood that her area, the northwest portion of the city, would be included in its boundaries.
"My district wanted, if we were going to be incorporated into the city of Mableton, to have some sort of representation because it wasn't something that we necessarily called for," Herndon said. "It was important for them to feel as though someone was at the table representing our unique interests."
Herndon added that, driving through Mableton, she has realized different parts of the city have their own needs.
She is cognizant of the desire among many in the central part of the city for redevelopment, such as attracting banks and grocery stores to the area. Herndon said she plans to help all Mableton residents achieve the vision they want for the city.
For Herndon, the time between now and the runoff for five undecided races in the city will be an opportunity to continue learning, as this is her first foray into politics.
She is planning meetings with other city leaders in Cobb and officials in recently incorporated cities for ideas to implement in Mableton.
Herndon is also reading up on zoning and code enforcement, two of the four services — alongside parks and recreation and sanitation — that the city is expected to offer.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, has supported de-annexation efforts among Mableton residents and is behind Herndon as she starts her tenure as a council member.
He said he will work to get her and the other members of the City Council the information they need to be successful, though beyond that, it's their city to run.
He thinks Mableton is in a good position with Herndon as one of its leaders.
"No matter whether people voted for the city, or against the city or are still concerned about the city, I think the most important is having people that are going to do what's right, be transparent about it and be willing to reach out to all sides, and that's what I like about Debora," Wilkerson said.
(1) comment
Good work MDJ! And in other news, obviously less earth shattering than this news, Trump indictment Numero Uno came down today. MDJ will get to it after Rhonda puts his Panties back on and goes back to Fleur D'uh, I suppose.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.