MABLETON — Hundreds of people filed into the South Cobb High School auditorium Saturday morning for the ceremonial swearing-in celebration of the new Mableton City Council.
The mayor and City Council were already officially sworn in before their inaugural meeting Thursday.
Residents and Cobb dignitaries took their seats as the horns of South Cobb High School’s jazz band fell silent in the darkened theater.
“It’s the dawn of a new day for Mableton,” said Tom Jones, reporter for WSB-TV, longtime Mableton resident and the event's master of ceremonies.
History and democracy were the featured topics as the audience settled into their seats.
“This whole area was inhabited by the Cherokee Indians and we can still see remnants of that now,” said former Gov. Roy Barnes.
Barnes discussed the history, growth and evolution of Mableton in what he said his children used to call “Daddy’s history minute.”
“Mableton was first named, or really began, in November 1881,” Barnes said. “John Brown Gordon — his family was from this area — he had been governor of Georgia and was in the railroad business. After acquiring land, they auctioned off lots in November 1881. The reason it was named Mableton was the surveyor for the railroad stayed with the Mables ... while he surveyed everything out and got to know the Mable family. So, when the railroad said what are we going to call this place, he said, ‘What about Mableton?’ and that’s how it got its name.”
Cobb officials were seated on stage, waiting for their opportunity to speak and recognize the historic event.
“This is history unfolding,” said Pebblebrook High School principal Dana Giles. “We are moving forward with the will and power of the people.”
State Rep. Terry Cummings, D-Mableton, welcomed the elected officials joining her on “the other side” to understand the different perspective and new roles they were taking on.
Speeches varied in topic, but most discussed the importance of democracy and how it is OK to disagree, but conversations should remain civil, and the council members should seek to understand before trying to be understood.
Standing with their families on stage, Judge Kellie Hill swore in the City Council members as the audience cheered.
With his mother and family by his side, the new mayor, Michael Owens, was sworn in, smiling and hugging his family before congratulating the rest of the council.
“We’re sorry for all the signs, emails and calls, but we had to get your attention,” Owens said. “We’re going to build the best city we possibly can. We will work diligently to meet expectations and do our best to serve the interests of the community.”
