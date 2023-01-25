MARIETTA — District Attorney Flynn Broady’s $1.4 million funding ask to get a new local domestic violence center off the ground was put on hold by Cobb commissioners this week.
The pause appeared to stem in part from a communication breakdown, as several commissioners said they were hearing of the request for the first time, while Broady reportedly tried multiple times to discuss it with the board prior to their meeting.
The Family Advocacy Center, as the location will be known, was unveiled last month on Fairground Street after years of planning. It’s billed as a hub for victims and survivors of domestic violence, where a coalition of community groups and agencies can provide support all under one roof.
The center was partially funded with a $400,000 grant from the state, and will be the first of its kind to open in Georgia, according to the DA's office.
“Just to give you an idea of why this is so important, I requested the numbers from our 911 center as to the domestic violence incidences that we had in our county. In 2022, we had 14,771 instances. In 2021, we had 17,135. If you average that out, that's about 43 a day,” Broady told the board, adding that the true figures were likely higher due to a significant number of unreported incidents.
Broady was set to ask for an additional $650,000 to fund the center through the end of this fiscal year (Sept. 30), and another $815,000 for fiscal 2024. About a fourth of that money was for the initial improvements and equipment for the building; about half was for salary for the center’s staff.
Some commissioners initially balked at the proposal because Broady asked for the money to come from county reserve funds. The county has in the past hesitated to use that money to pay for recurring expenses, like hiring new staff.
“This is not one of our policies, to allow this to be used for this use, correct?” Commissioner Keli Gambrill asked of County Manager Jackie McMorris, who said that’s ultimately a call for the board to make.
Added Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, “I think all of us are definitely in support of seeing this advocacy center up and running ... It’s odd to see this type of request without even sitting down and speaking to staff … This type of request is going to automatically set our priorities for the next budget, and we don't even know what all of the other things are.”
McMorris then jumped in.
“In fairness to DA Broady, he did reach out at least twice during this part of the process to ask for you all’s questions or a meeting,” she said.
Broady said he was willing to drop the item for now, “but I'd like you guys to commit to meeting with me in the next two weeks so that we get back on track.
“Like I said, when I gave you those numbers, there was a reason — because this is so important. We had nine domestic violence fatalities last year. We had 10 the year before. If we’re not going to help, we're going to continue to see a rise. So we want to stop this. It’s too important for our community,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.