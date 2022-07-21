MARIETTA — On its final leg this week, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid’s summer road show ran into a wall of opposition from east Cobb residents who loudly demanded she slash and shrink the size of the government she heads.
Cobb commissioners are poised to adopt a budget next week adding nearly 150 new positions to the county’s payrolls and raising its minimum wage to $17 an hour, growing the budget by nearly $100 million.
The majority of Wednesday night’s attendees, suffice to say, would have preferred to see the county go in the opposite direction. Several called for Cobb to roll back its 2022 millage rate, reducing it to a level that results in no increased tax revenue.
The ideological divide was, at times, quite stark. Responding to a man who called for a return to laissez faire governance, Cupid said, “The government is needed to regulate the market.” That was met with a round of jeers and booing from the packed house at Sewell Mill Library.
After attendee Leroy Emkin lambasted the move to hire a consultant to direct the county’s spending of nearly $150 million in federal stimulus money, County Manager Jackie McMorris seemed to cut to the heart of the evening’s tension.
“It really kind of boils down to — if we’re truly being honest — a philosophical difference in what we tend to value,” she said. “…You’ve made the leap, any of you, that we shouldn’t have taken the money (from the federal government) anyway. So there’s nothing I could ever say to make you feel like there’s a right answer.”
Perhaps more than any feature of this year’s budget, however, it was Cupid’s talk of diversity and inclusion that most rankled the packed house at Sewell Mill Library.
"Diversity and inclusion are about giving value to every human no matter our differences. So my question ... is, what are we doing to create an inclusive county? Is there anything we can do better as a county? Are we doing anything well with respect to this as a county?" Cupid asked.
Several attendees argued the county has been.
“Talking about inclusion, I’ve never seen the problem within school, at work, in church, stores, anywhere, so I think you’re looking at trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist,” said one man.
“I never said it was a problem,” Cupid said. “…In fact, in my first town hall, they felt very much there wasn’t an issue, and we left it at that. Nobody said it was a problem. I just asked the question.”
The man called back, “Well, it’s not for the government to solve.”
Sabrina Mao, ticking off a list of spending proposals she disagreed with, called out the hiring of “a $150,000 diversity, equity, and inclusion director. Do we really need this position?”
“No!” the crowd cried in response. Emkin likewise singled out the position for ridicule.
“That person is going to need staff, an office, and other expenditures. We're estimating around $400,000 to operate an office on diversity, equity and inclusion? What the hell do we need a director for that kind of an office? We don't need that. That's $400,000 wasted,” he said to applause.
(McMorris said that figure was inaccurate, as the director — who’s yet to be hired — is expected to operate without a support staff.)
At other times, Cupid found herself squeezed between calls to shrink the government, and complaints that the county’s services aren’t up to par.
“We’ve driven over to west Cobb and we’ve seen beautiful lighting, beautiful sidewalks, little pocket parks,” one woman said, “and I feel like east Cobb has become the golden goose. We get nothing.”
Cupid said that was a feeling she’d heard in every corner of the county, and one she was trying to address with her upcoming budget.
“I know we're not addressing all the needs that have been articulated by staff and the public, and I have citizens telling me they're not seeing the return that they want … Rolling (the millage rate) back does not help that,” she said.
Stormwater management has been on the mind of east Cobbers since last September, when floods wracked the area and caused millions in property damage. Water System Director Judy Jones said she hasn’t even been able to spend her capital improvement budget in recent years — she doesn’t have the staff to get the work orders filled.
“Looking forward, if we still have a very healthy digest and we’ve addressed these challenges, yes, I do think there’s opportunity to roll the millage back,” Cupid added. “But I can tell you, I think there is this misperception about how robustly resourced the county is … it’s the expectation that people continue to make gold out of straw, and they’re tired of making gold out of straw.”
