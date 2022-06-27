WEST COBB — As Cobb commissioners prepare to unveil their 2023 budget Tuesday, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid told constituents last Thursday addressing the county’s much-discussed workforce issues will be one of her top priorities.
“We’re dealing with a lot of people who work for our county being very frustrated that they’ve been delivering the best, and they have not been recognized for the best they deliver,” Cupid said to a small crowd at the West Cobb Senior Center.
The proposed solutions to those frustrations could include the implementation of a comprehensive pay-and-classification study designed to bring workers up above the compensation market “midpoint” – the median salary for a given position. On average, the county’s workers are making 13% less than that midpoint, according to consultant Evergreen Solutions.
Department heads, meanwhile, have asked the board for more than 650 new employees and some $178 million in new spending, including a number of capital improvements. That number doesn’t, however, count the cost of putting the pay study’s recommendations into practice.
One of the biggest questions ahead of Tuesday’s presentation will be how big of a bite from that apple commissioners are willing to take. The county’s tax digest grew by more than 12% this year, but less homestead exemptions, the county's general fund is expected to collect $24.7 million more than last year – nowhere near enough to cover what’s been requested by staff.
While Cupid didn’t offer specific figures during the first in a series of planned town halls this summer, the county has hinted as of late it intends to take major steps to address a “crisis” in staffing.
Since the pandemic’s onset, department heads have bemoaned rising staff departures and vacancies, problems they’ve largely attributed to substandard pay rates. County Manager Jackie McMorris, in a presentation last fall, characterized the county as “hemorrhaging” workers with double-digit turnover rates.
“People are leaving Cobb County in droves right now,” Cupid said last week, and has already proposed a $17 per hour minimum wage for employees.
The county has tried some stopgap fixes over the last year. The Board of Commissioners signed off on $4 million in staff bonuses last August, along with department specific recruitment and retention pay supplements for workers like 911 dispatchers.
Earlier this month, the board signed off on another $1.6 million allocation as managers said they were facing 20% to 40% vacancies in frontline positions like maintenance crews and parks workers. About $1 million went to contracting out various transportation maintenance projects, while the remainder went to additional retention bonuses.
County leaders have argued as of late that for years, Cobb government was able to do more with less under conservative administrations. They contend that’s left its employee base overworked and burnt out, with workers heading for the exits.
As Cupid put it, “We keep wanting to deliver Cobb County for a really good deal, and really good deals don’t come every day. We get them, but we’ve got to do better.”
Cobb's 2023 budget and proposed millage rate will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
