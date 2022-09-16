Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid released a statement late Friday on the board's plans to take the unprecedented step of asserting its own commission district boundaries in a bid to keep Commissioner Jerica Richardson in office.
Cupid backed the proposal, which the board is expected to consider next month, to supplant a Republican-sponsored commission district map with a Democratic-sponsored map. Doing so would overrule the General Assembly and Gov. Brian Kemp.
Cupid said in her weekly newsletter:
"The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will vote on whether or not to exercise its home rule authority under the Georgia Constitution to address the Legislature’s redrawing of the county’s district lines following the 2020 Census.
"Our State’s Constitution provides local governments with home rule authority to amend or repeal local laws, provided the local legislation does not address certain subject matters where home rule authority is preempted.
"The redrawing of district lines generally occurs after each census. This will be the first time the county will consider the exercise of home rule authority to redraw our district lines.
"Correspondingly, this is also the first time the state legislature has acted to redraw district lines so that it would unseat a commissioner in the middle of the commissioner’s term.
"The drastic nature of the state’s action has undermined the cooperation that generally does occur and should occur with counties and their local delegation when redrawing district lines. It has also undermined the expectation voters should have in trusting that those they elect to serve will be able to do so.
"I could not sit idly by and watch the integrity of this board's composition and our citizens' vote be callously undermined.
"Moreover, I cannot overlook that such a threat to our county is a possible threat to any county within the State of Georgia.
"I look forward to voting to support the exercise of our home rule authority, our county, and our citizens."
