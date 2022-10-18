The chairwoman is going to the White House. Again.
Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will visit the White House Wednesday to participate in a forum called "Communities in Action: Building a Better Georgia," county spokesperson Ross Cavitt said in a press release Tuesday.
Cupid was at the White House last month for the celebration of the Atlanta Braves' 2021 World Series victory.
According to the release, Cupid will attend the forum alongside leaders of other Georgia counties. Attendees will discuss opportunities to improve communities using resources in the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS and Science Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan, and conversations will include members of the Biden administration, economists and congressional staff.
“I look forward to sharing with the Biden Administration the impacts their policies have had in our communities,” Cupid said. “I am also very interested in hearing from other Georgia leaders how they have utilized these programs to improve lives in their counties.”
White House and cabinet officials will brief the forum's attendees before Cupid and others share stories about their use of federal funds, Cavitt said. Later in the day, participants will meet at the National Association of Counties headquarters for further discussion among each other and with congressional staff.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a senior adviser to the president, will welcome the group, per the release.
Good perhaps they will offer her a job and get her out of Cobb County.
