MARIETTA — Touching on affordable housing, a delayed transit tax and a county digest that grew by a whopping 10% last year, Lisa Cupid, chairwoman of Cobb’s governing board, gave her State of the County address Thursday night that was part victory lap, part rallying cry.
“How can we maintain our strength as an affluent suburban community,” she asked the crowd at Jim Miller Park's cavernous event center, “without leaving not only any person behind, but any community behind?”
Standing on a stage there in front of green, black and gold balloons and a large, light-up sign that read, “ALL IN COBB,” Cupid told a crowd of hundreds that that question animated the five-member Board of Commissioners, the body she chairs.
Transit
Last year, Congress passed a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, giving local governments a historic opportunity to invest in roads, bridges, transit and much more. Cupid wanted to “seize the moment,” she said, and ask county voters to approve this November a new, 1%, 30-year sales tax funding a dramatic expansion in the county’s transit system.
“This is a subject that we have been talking about as being a possibility for Cobb for 70 years,” she said.
In 1965, the state legislature voted to create the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, better known as MARTA, for Atlanta and Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton and DeKalb counties. Later that year, in local referenda to ratify their participation in the system, however, Cobb was the lone municipality to reject MARTA. Cobb has since repeatedly rejected proposals to integrate with MARTA.
Despite her desire to place a 30-year transit tax on the ballot this November, Cupid recently postponed the referendum to 2024 after a lack of support from other elected officials.
“I perceived that we perhaps were not there for this year,” she said. “I need your help to figure out how we’re going to do in 2 years what we didn’t do in the past 70 years.”
‘Meat and potatoes’
In the year since she assumed the board’s chairmanship and Democrats took its majority, the Board of Commissioners has passed a billion-dollar budget that eschewed the “sexy stuff” for the “meat and potatoes,” Cupid said: investing in facilities and infrastructure maintenance, offering county employees merit-based raises, funding rising pension and healthcare costs and providing raises called for in the step-and-grade salary schedule for public safety workers.
“While people were concerned about us defunding the police, we were funding it,” she said.
Some attributed Cobb Democrats’ success in the November 2020 elections to the county’s dramatic demographic shift, which Mike Carnathan, of the Atlanta Region Commission, detailed in a data-heavy presentation before Cupid took the stage.
“We have seen, just in 10 years, how much this has changed,” Carnathan said after sharing a series of maps showing the county’s demographic diversification. “If you look at the Atlanta region, almost every bit of growth that we’ve got recently and every bit of growth that we’re going to get in the next 50 years are going to come from persons of color.”
Cupid touched on that change during her address.
“It has become very clear to me,” she said, “that the increased sensitivity to this board making similar decisions as boards in the past, and historic redistricting and cityhood efforts, are signs of these shifts.”
‘Affordable housing is going to have to go somewhere’
In May, voters in east Cobb, west Cobb and Vinings will decide, via referendum, whether to incorporate. Those cityhood efforts would, among other things, wrest control of land use decisions from the Board of Commissioners. Doing so will protect those areas’ suburban and semi-rural character from higher-density and affordable housing, proponents say.
But the median sales price of a home in Cobb is fast approaching $400,000, according to Carnathan. Cupid said that was out of reach for the service workers that power Cobb’s tourism-based economy.
“My assertion that we need to consider housing for everyone has been an impetus for a new city forming, because the concern is (that) I will bring affordable housing next door to you,” she said. “I can tell you that if you want grocery stores next door to you, if you want schools next door to you, if you want a laundromat next door to you, affordable housing is going to have to go somewhere.
“And we can do what it takes … to get there,” she continued, “and I’m hoping that people don’t think that they need to leave Cobb or form something different in Cobb for Cobb to do what we can responsibly do to serve everyone here.”
The county’s skyrocketing housing prices are driven, of course, by its booming real estate market — a double-edged sword.
While buying a house becomes more and more difficult, rising valuations will also boost county coffers. That very day, commissioners were told of the enormous growth in the county's tax digest, Cupid said.
New format
The focus on equity even influenced the choice of venue for the night’s proceedings, which her predecessors traditionally held at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's monthly breakfast meetings.
“In my desire to be inclusive, I wanted to change this format, so all could be here,” she said.
Indeed, the list of attendees was a who’s-who of county leaders and activists. Notably absent though were the two Republicans on the board: JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill.
Birrell told the MDJ Friday she was out of town for a wedding. Gambrill said she did not attend because it was funded by sponsors, which county attorney Bill Rowling had recommended the county not seek.
The event was festive, featuring a catered dinner, the Atlanta Braves’ Heavy Hitters drum line, a brief round of Jeopardy!-style trivia lead by Kennesaw State University graduate Raymond Goslow and an awards ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.