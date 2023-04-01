Tension arose this week between Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Commissioner Keli Gambrill as the Cobb Board of Commissioners quizzed consultants with questions about recommended strategies the county might pursue over the next five years.
The commission approved $1.45 million in August for Accenture to develop a five-year strategic plan for the county in a 3-2 vote, with Gambrill and fellow Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell opposed to the contract.
Gambrill argued then that staff had already put together five-year plans for their respective departments under the tenure of former Chairman Mike Boyce, and nothing came of that effort.
On Tuesday, Gambrill’s continued skepticism showed as she questioned various recommendations.
Regarding economic development, she thought Accenture’s recommendations overlapped significantly with the work of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, the county’s business advocacy organization, and SelectCobb, its initiative to bring companies to Cobb.
“When I originally read this, the first thing that came to my mind is, this is everything that the chamber currently does and SelectCobb currently does,” Gambrill said. “So why would the county be doing what the chamber and SelectCobb do?”
Gambrill said she understood the county should work with the chamber, though she added that the recommendations from Accenture, including continued support of entrepreneurship, expansion of workforce pathway programs and addressing issues that keep businesses from moving to Cobb were “putting Cobb in the driver’s seat to these economic development initiatives when this should be left to the chamber.”
Cupid pushed back against Gambrill’s criticism, saying economic development was a “dominant activity of government,” adding that the county could pursue those goals by partnering with the chamber, though it also has its own economic development branch that sets priorities.
“I’d hate for us to put a narrative out there that this strategic plan is looking to modify or mar that relationship,” Cupid said.
There is also a level of accountability to taxpayers that the chamber does not have, and that further solidifies economic development as “a key function of government.”
Gambrill said she did not view the recommendations from Accenture as pointing toward a partnership between the county and chamber based on the language of the consultant.
Cupid once again disagreed with Gambrill’s assessment of the recommendations, saying language about partnership was used throughout the presentation from Accenture.
“I do want to encourage open dialogue, I just, I do not want that narrative coming out of this meeting, and I think it’s very important to address that,” Cupid said.
Gambrill seemed to take Cupid’s response as targeting her views on the presentation.
“And I think it’s also very clear that in our policy that we’re not supposed to be attacking the opinions of other commissioners so I am sharing my opinion,” Gambrill said.
The recommendations from Accenture will combine the county’s myriad goals and departmental priorities into what Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi has called “one guiding document.”
For those who expressed skepticism at the usefulness of Accenture’s recommendations, especially Commissioner Keli Gambrill, County Manager Jackie McMorris summed up the session with what future county leaders might say looking back on the planning done by the current board: “What did you do to prepare for what is coming?”
