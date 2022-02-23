Despite a "precipitous" drop in coronavirus cases this month, the virus' spread in Cobb is still double the level public health officials consider "high," according to Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who defended Tuesday her recent decision to extend an emergency declaration allowing government meetings to be held virtually, among other things.
"Shall we have rates that fall below the threshold for high transmission, and the burden is eased at our hospitals, I will be more than glad to end the (emergency) order," she said at Tuesday night's meeting of the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
Over the last two weeks, there have been 203 cases of the virus per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Public Health. Public health officials consider 100 cases per 100,000 people the threshold for "high" community transmission.
"Cobb County has not dipped below 100 out of 100,000 cases, which would signal that we no longer have high transmission of COVID," Cupid said. "A positivity rate above 5% is considered high. While at the beginning of the month, we were at a positivity rate of 22%, the last metric I received from Cobb-Douglas Public Health was 7.9%. This is much closer to 5%, but we are not below the threshold of a high transmission rate just yet."
Cupid first declared the current state of emergency in December, as cases began to skyrocket due to the virus' highly-infectious omicron variant. She has since renewed it twice, and it is now set to expire mid-March.
The emergency declaration allows government meetings to be held virtually, rather than in-person, and allows use of the county’s emergency operations plan. It also encourages residents to get vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor places if unvaccinated and avoid crowds and gatherings if sick.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|02/23/2022
|Change
|Cases
|133,246
|+118
|Hospitalizations
|4,673
|+4
|Deaths
|1,537
|+4
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|02/23/2022
|Change
|Cases
|1,907,207
|+1,417
|Hospitalizations
|107,107
|+152
|Deaths
|29,441
|+89
A Cobb and Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
