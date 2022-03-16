NORTH COBB — Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said Wednesday the current Board of Commissioners receives more scrutiny than previous ones due to its political makeup.
Those comments came during remarks Cupid gave to the Northeast Cobb Business Association. Cupid spoke about the challenges of leading an all-female, majority-Democrat board during the speech, which also touched on her motivations to seek public office and her first year as board chair.
Cupid was elected chair in 2020, the first Black person and first woman to serve as chair of the county’s governing board. The election of Jerica Richardson to the formerly Republican District 2 seat also saw the county’s board flip to a 3-2 Democratic majority.
“Because of all of those sensitive changes, everything is sensitive,” Cupid said. “This board came in, we’re the first (all) female board of Cobb County … But also it’s changed from being Republican led to being Democratic led. … I didn’t realize how sensitive people would be to that, because having served on our board for nine years now, I thought ‘OK, we’d make the same decisions as prior boards, we’ll just keep it moving.’ But because there’s a lot of attention on this new board, it seems like we have to be extremely cautious about everything that we do.”
Cupid seemed to allude to a double-standard, saying that county policies that had previously been noncontroversial came under scrutiny once a new party took power.
“We need to be cautious just doing the same things we’ve always done,” Cupid said. “And so it’s created a little bit of a perfect storm, or depending on how you look at it, a perfect opportunity. And I think that opportunity comes with just realizing this is just a part of the process. That when there’s change, whether it’s people or process, there’s just going to be some noise that comes with that. But we’ve got to power through.”
The 2020 U.S. Census showed how Cobb has changed, Cupid said, growing from about 688,000 residents to about 766,000 residents in the preceding decade.
That census also showed that Cobb became more diverse, going from 62.2% white in 2010 to 50.6% white in 2020.
“As we’ve diversified, and as we’ve grown, I don’t know if we have met the diverse needs and interests of our citizens,” Cupid said.
The size of the county’s budget has not necessarily kept pace with its population growth, she believes.
“We have not necessarily grown our budget to meet the same level of need and demand of our constituents,” Cupid said.
Cupid spoke about her family history, her childhood growing up in east Cobb, and settling in the Austell area with her husband before she ran for office. Her decision to run was influenced by a feeling that south Cobb was not enjoying the same prosperity as other parts of the county.
“We loved our neighborhood,” Cupid said of living in south Cobb. “But when we went outside of, you know, the roads in our subdivision, we just saw things that made us feel very uncomfortable. … I felt like everywhere I went, that the success of Cobb can be reflected in all people, and in all places in Cobb County, just if we’re intentional about it.”
Sticking with the diversity, equity and inclusion theme, Cupid said the county was seeking to develop a diversity framework to be used in future policy creation. Examples she cited included a proposal to better include veterans in procurement processes, and unconscious bias training that county judges went through.
Geographic diversity and equity, she said, is important for allocating projects and services. When members of Congress and senators reached out to her about earmarks for the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill, Cupid said she submitted a list of six projects across all four districts, even though she had been asked to submit just one or two projects.
Cupid said she strives to have interest-group meetings with a diverse range of groups.
“If you want to meet with me for 30 minutes a quarter, I’m willing to meet with you,” Cupid said. “Because it’s important to me to make sure I get everyone’s voices lifted.”
In other topics, Cupid briefly touched on the county’s mobility initiatives, but didn’t mention the proposed mobility sales tax.
She did, however, address the four cityhood movements going on.
“We decided as a county that we were going to directly address cityhood, that cities are being proposed in four different areas of the county, and that we couldn’t sit passively by,” Cupid said. “That a cityhood proposal is something that starts at the grassroots level, but it was impacting so many citizens that we realized we need to put on our education caps, and let people know what’s going on. Because it can impact everyone at the end of the day.”
Attendees said they found the speech informative.
“I was here last year for her presentation,” said Kari Beebe of PAG Fiscal Services. “And, you know, this one fed off of that. I don’t really keep up with the county happenings. … . But I love that her presentation gave us insight into, you know, her strategies and her initiatives. And it kind of paints a little more personal picture of the politics and the inner workings of the county, than normally I would know.”
Beebe said the main topic she wanted to learn more about was cityhood. Beebe would live in the proposed city of East Cobb, if it incorporates.
“I’m interested to hear more overall about the proposed cityhood,” Beebe said. “I look forward to some forums that are happening in the near future, because quite frankly, I’m a big proponent of listening to both sides. And, you know, there are pros and cons of each side, and to draw my own conclusions from there.”
The only question Cupid received during a Q&A portion was one asking about the role of the Board of Commissioners. Cupid explained the structure of county and city governments, and services the county provides. Scott Solana said after the program he appreciated that question.
“For me, it was really informative to learn about what the county commissioners do,” Solana said. “I’m all new to this … So this was extremely informative, and what their priorities are and what they do, even from a personal standpoint, as I move forward.”
