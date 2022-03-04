Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid lifted the Declaration of Emergency for COVID-19 Friday, citing falling COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The declaration, which would have continued through mid-March, had allowed government meetings to be held virtually, and allowed continued use of the county’s emergency operations plan. It was declared in December and extended for 30 days — first in January, then again in February.

The move follows the county's repeal of an indoor mask mandate for county buildings.

"We're just grateful to see things getting better and wanted to be responsive to the changing guidelines and conditions," Cupid said in a video posted Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Pelatiah A
Laura Armstrong

This is the thing about totalitarian governmental ideas like the ones disguised as "emergency" powers. They can take things away from you or make you do things by mandate, not law. And then when they deem it the "right time" they can pretend to GIVE you those things back or stop making you do things you might not want to do. How nice that Cupid seems to be following right along with the Democrat covid theater.... even NYC stopped all of its covid passport baloney. Guess the word came from on high and now that Biden's gotten us into a war we have our next "emergency." Never let a crisis go to waste.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.