CUMBERLAND — Workers at Cumberland Mall’s Apple store filed for union recognition this week, becoming the first Apple retail workers in America to do so.
The Communications Workers of America (CWA), which will represent the employees, said over 70% of the store’s more than 100 workers signed union authorization cards in support of recognition.
By law, at least 30% of workers must sign cards to file for recognition with the National Labor Relations Board.
“A number of us have been here for many years, and we don’t think you stick at a place unless you love it,” Derrick Bowles, Apple Genius worker and union member, said in a news release. “Apple is a profoundly positive place to work, but we know that the company can better live up to their ideals and so we’re excited to be joining together with our coworkers to bring Apple to the negotiating table and make this an even better place to work.”
Added Elli Daniels, another store worker, “We work hard at Apple because we really believe in the products and the company and we want to make sure that every Apple worker is able to afford quality housing and basic living expenses.”
The store’s 107 workers plan to seek an increase in starting wages from $20 to $28 an hour, Bloomberg Law reported, along with cost of living raises and stock option benefits matching those of corporate employees.
The CWA name-checked simultaneous unionization pushes at retail outlets like REI and Starbucks as similar efforts to “demonstrate the growing demand by retail workers to be treated with respect and to have a voice on the job.”
Ed Barlow, president of the CWA’s Local 3204 affiliate in Atlanta, added, “We welcome the workers who are organizing at Apple and call on the company’s management to reject union busting tactics so that they can vote without interference or intimidation.
“These workers have been indispensable during the pandemic and the high level of service and support they provide is critical to Apple’s success. By having a union voice, they will be able to negotiate lasting improvements to their working conditions.”
