Cobb County is evaluating whether to restore CobbLinc’s Cumberland Circulator — a pair of bus routes which traverse the area between Cumberland Mall and Windy Hill Road — to full service ahead of the Braves’ return to Truist Park next month.
The two routes have been operating on a combined route with a reduced schedule amid low ridership figures over the last two years.
The route saw just 8,087 riders from March 2020 to February 2022, per Department of Transportation statistics. By contrast, the buses were seeing anywhere from 2,200 to 3,000 riders a month during the Braves’ first summer season at Truist Park in 2017.
After its launch in that year, the buses struggled to reach the ridership figures originally hoped for by county transportation officials. In 2018, the Board of Commissioners slashed one of the original three routes, which ran down to Vinings, and eliminated the fare for the buses.
Since then, the main funding source for the circulator has been a cut of the $3 per night fee assessed on hotels and motels in the area.
Hotel and motel taxes, however, were among the hardest hit revenue streams during the pandemic. In May 2020, the county dedicated some $675,000 of federal stimulus dollars to prop up the circulator, adding another $1 million in February 2021.
The county and the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID), meanwhile, are eyeing a new Cumberland-specific transit network they hope will meet with better success.
Previously known by the jargonistic “Cumberland multi-modal path,” the three-mile pedestrian and bike trail was rebranded the Cumberland Sweep last year. CID leaders have billed the project their own version of Atlanta’s Beltline. Key to the project is a self-driving shuttle system which would run alongside the corridor’s roadways. It’s not yet clear how it would interact with existing CobbLinc service.
Most of the segments of the Sweep have yet to be designed, with the “C” segment along Galleria Drive between I-285 and Akers Mill Road leading the way. That segment, CID spokesperson Adam Ross said, is in the engineering phase, with construction already fully funded. Construction is slated to begin in 2024.
Next January, Ross added, the county and the CID expect to receive the results of a study on the details of how the self-driving system will operate.
Self-driving shuttles aren't commonly in use in Georgia, but have been employed around the country on college campuses and office parks. The city of Golden, Colorado and the Colorado School of Mines deployed nine of the vehicles last year, billed as the largest "fleet" in the nation. Each vehicle can transport up to six passengers at a top speed of 12 miles per hour.
Peachtree Corners has twice tested similar vehicles in its technology-heavy office parks. The vehicles are fully autonomous, but are connected to 5G cellular internet and monitored from a "command center" in Florida, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported.
