Getting around “is difficult if you don't own a car, and the Sweep addresses those mobility options, to be able to provide mobility options for those who need them," said Kim Menefee, the Cumberland CID's Executive Director.
Cumberland CID board members Barry Teague and Bob Voyles.
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Kyethea Clark, projects and planning director for the Cumberland CID, recommended the CID apply for a $2 million federal grant for the Cumberland Sweep.
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Community Improvement District plans to seek $2 million in federal funding for a new program intended to stitch back together areas shorn apart by interstate highway construction.
The $1 billion Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program, tucked into the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year, aims to provide local funds to span the chasms created in the interstate’s heyday.
Those spans can take the form of pedestrian bridges, caps over highways, parks and trails, and public transit, per U.S. transportation department documents.
In Cumberland — which is split by a knot of concrete — the project would come in the form of the Cumberland Sweep, a multi-use path and transit loop around the district. The proposal would incorporate bike lanes and a self-driving shuttle.
CID Planning and Projects Director Kyethea Clark said the program, which will give out about $200 million per year for five years, is aimed at underserved and underrepresented areas.
“And the (Cumberland) community is not necessarily underserved,” Clark acknowledged. “But the community that is underserved are the ones that are trying to get here for jobs.”
Executive Director Kim Menefee argued getting around “is difficult if you don't own a car, and the Sweep addresses those mobility options, to be able to provide mobility options for those who need them.”
Should the grant request be approved, the CID would receive $2 million from the federal government, putting up nearly $1.8 million of its own money in matching funds.
Menefee said securing the funds for the CID would likely be “a long shot” (the federal transportation department says it will be “focusing its technical assistance on recipients that demonstrate need as underserved, overburdened, and disadvantaged communities”).
“What it comes down to is to try,” she added. “…We do believe we have a strong story to tell, especially as a major employment center.”
