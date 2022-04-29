MARIETTA — For recreation enthusiasts enjoying the Chattahoochee River in the boundaries of the Cumberland Community Improvement District, there are only a few places to cross — Cobb Parkway, Interstate North Parkway, Powers Ferry Road. For most, reaching the other side of the river requires getting back in the car, driving over a concrete bridge to a different parking lot.
But one day, there may be another option, more suitable for walking. The Cumberland CID is kicking the tires on a pedestrian suspension bridge that would span the river, connecting the trail systems on the east and west sides.
Executive Director Kim Menefee told the CID’s board Thursday that CID staff have been in discussions with staff at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and have looked at locations in the area of the park north of Cobb Parkway and south of Interstate 285.
“They (the CRNRA) have over 3 million visitors a year, so adding this suspension bridge would really help in terms of the park visitors and that added connection point,” Menefee said.
Menefee stressed in an interview that the idea was in “extremely early” stages.
“Right now, it's a conversation, and it's a question mark … We continue to look for ideas. I think that's part of the value of the CID, is to look for innovative ideas about how we can enhance the communities that we serve.”
The next step would be for the CID’s board to approve a feasibility study. But that can’t happen until the CID receives the blessing of the regional office of the National Park Service.
“From a national park standpoint, part of their criteria is it has to be something that is necessary, and that would actually be an improvement … rather than just being something to draw visitors,” Menefee said.
The CID has brought in Miguel Rosales, a Boston-based architect who has designed pedestrian bridges in Austin, Texas, Greenville, South Carolina, and Boston.
There are more than 840 acres of federal land along the river within the CID’s borders. The CID last year unveiled plans to overhaul the Paces Mill park area off Cobb Parkway, hoping to give it a “more national park-like visitor experience.” The proposed project, estimated to cost $11.8 million, would reposition the central meadow and parking area, increase river access, enhance and expand the picnic area, upgrade the trail system and more.
Sen. Jon Ossoff and Reps. David Scott, Barry Loudermilk and Lucy McBath helped secure $1 million in federal funds for the project’s construction.
Kyethea Clark, the CID’s planning and projects director, said permitting for the project should be complete in August. But the CID has yet to secure the remaining $10.8 million needed to fund it, she told the board, and will continue to look for grants or other funding sources.
