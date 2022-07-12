MARIETTA — In the summer’s first public hearing on Cobb’s upcoming budget, some residents warned the Board of Commissioners against growing county spending under the looming threat of an economic recession.
Unveiled two weeks ago, the centerpiece of the 2023 budget is an average 3.5% merit pay increase for county workers, including a new $17 per hour minimum wage, along with the addition of nearly 150 new employees.
All told, the budget is set to grow by about $98 million without an increase in the general fund millage rate. The spending is covered in part by historically high property value increases which are set to grow the tax digest by over 12%. The county expects to collect an additional $24.7 million in tax revenue for its general fund, and the rising values will result in an effective tax increase for many property owners.
Residents, however — many of them regular critics of the board — charged Tuesday the new spending was ill-advised in the face of a potential market bust.
“I know you think you have money to spend, but it’s a false amount of money that you have,” said east Cobb’s Craig Harfoot. “I really suggest you look hard at rolling the millage rate back, because it’s not going to be there if you go on. If you hire more people, then what are you going to do when the house values go down?
“It’s time for real caution,” he added.
“You’re kind of fighting a double battle. There’s inflationary pressures right now, but there’s going to be a recession next year,” said Gary Henderson, who recounted once finding himself in the position of making less than a new hire after starting salaries at his employer were hiked.
“It was a slap in the face, an insult. I never forgot it, and I don’t want you to do that to your employees that are already here in Cobb County,” he added.
(County Manager Jackie McMorris has previously said the budget will address issues of “compression,” the issue Henderson described, among the county’s workforce.)
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, after the meeting, reiterated her concern that not addressing the county's workforce concerns would hurt it more in the long run.
"So we're going to be able to provide services even through a recession, when there tends to be greater dependence on public services. We need to make sure that those are going to be reliably resourced," Cupid said.
She added that a policy adopted earlier this year to shore up the county's cash reserves to at least 25% of the general fund budget will help account for any downturn.
"That helps us to be able to address any economic impacts or any ... acts of God that may occur in the county that we need to address. So I appreciate their concerns, but those concerns are taken into consideration," Cupid said.
'The need is there'
Drawing particular ire from some speakers was the proposal to increase the county’s fire fund from 2.86 to 2.99 mills, bringing its collections up to $122.3 million. The increase comes from the 0.13 mills previously used to pay off the county’s debt on parks bonds, which is set to be retired this year. But the commission is instead looking to reroute that money — about $5 million — to shore up the fire department’s capital expenses.
East Cobb’s Debbie Fisher argued the county hadn’t demonstrated the hike in fire millage was necessary.
“I'm all about funding and for whatever they need to operate,” Fisher said. “But what I'm not all for is raising and tax, which you're doing by swapping the parks bond — which taxpayers expected to go to zero — to the fire fund and not showing a need.”
Pam Reardon, also of east Cobb, was more blunt.
“My theory is, the fire fund has always been a slush fund. I mean, over the years — moving funds here, there, bonds, this, that — let’s face it, the fire fund is a slush fund,” she said.
“Wow. Wow,” Public Safety Director and former Fire Chief Randy Crider said under his breath during her comments (Reardon and Crider would continue to have words afterward).
Taking the stand at the request of Cupid, Crider said the fire department’s been forced to make new purchases out of the county’s reserve funds while its dedicated capital budget dwindled. The additional $5 million, he said, would help the department start to chip away at a backlog of neglected infrastructure.
“You can find yourself in a situation to where, how're we going to catch up?” Crider said. “…The need is there for us to have that millage, to increase our revenue, in order to get back on schedule with our apparatus replacement schedule.”
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell added that the funds would help other outstanding issues like stepping up firefighter pay under the county’s step-and-grade salary increase program.
West Cobb’s Keli Gambrill told the MDJ, “The perception that it’s, well you’ve already been paying that money, so it’s OK, I think is what’s bothering people … I think that’s where the real rub is coming, is because it was expected for (the parks bond) to end. While it is ending, you need to then separate out (that) by the way, we are going to increase the fire fund by that same amount.”
Tuesday’s was the only planned public hearing on the county budget. Additional public hearings on the millage rate are planned for July 19 at 6:30 p.m. and July 26 at 7 p.m. Adoption of both is planned for the latter date.
