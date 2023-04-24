MARIETTA — More than 700 high school students and their parents from across Georgia gathered in a large aircraft hangar at Dobbins Air Reserve Base Saturday, meeting with military academy representatives and exploring careers in service to their country.
Georgia’s Service Academy Day at the base was the first in-person event since 2019, with Democratic U.S. Sen. John Ossoff and a bipartisan congressional delegation on hand to address the crowd and answer questions about the application and nomination process for the five U.S. service academies.
Representatives from the U.S. military, Naval, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marine academies, as well as ROTC programs for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, were eager to talk with the prospective nominees and answer questions.
The morning’s event comes at a time when interest in military service appears to be in a downward trend nationwide, placing the branches with a decline in enlistments that is reaching crisis levels. The U.S. military is no longer receiving the number of recruits it needs to stay at an optimal level of service, according to data from a study conducted by the Department of Defense.
In 2022, the Army missed its recruiting goal by 25%, the report said. Navy, Air Force and the Marine Corps also reported a significant drop from their normal recruiting numbers. Public confidence in the military is falling precipitously, and even military families—from which most recruits come—are less likely to recommend military life, according to defense observers.
The mood at Saturday’s event, however, reflected just the opposite.
“They are the cream of the crop in this generation who have a heart for service and leadership,” one recruiter observed.
“We’re all looking for the best and brightest young men and women as candidates for service,” noted Air Force Col. Dion Flynn, commander of the 94th Mission Support Group at the base. “As you look at military service, it’s a commitment to serving our nation. It’s actually competitive to get in, in a way that it’s never been,” she said.
“One of the things we look at, can they meet the physical fitness and medical standards? They also need to have the intellectual capacity to come in and be a part of the technical advances in the military service. And then there’s the issue of moral fortitude. They need to pass security clearance, because there’s things that we do in the military that we don’t want our adversaries to get their hands on. We have to trust them.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, who represents Georgia's 6th Congressional District, told the MDJ that part of the problem with the overall decline in interest in military careers is “the way we raise our children. Too many are self-consumed, focused on themselves, worried about how good-looking they are or how much money they make or how many Facebook friends they have. They are filled with depression and anxiety, drug and alcohol abuse."
Yet as he gazed at the crowd of students arriving at the hangar, he was encouraged.
“The ones I see who are happy, with a ton of friends and joy in life, they are service-oriented, in their church, their community, and service to others," he said.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Rep. Hank Johnson represents Georgia’s 4th Congressional District.
“A lot of young people today don’t see themselves as part of a group. They want to go it alone, That’s our society today. It’s all about self-interest and not serving the greater good. But the young people at today’s event break that mold and they show us things don’t have to be the way they are now. It can get better.”
