COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached an all-time high in the region that includes Cobb and three other counties, according to the latest state data.
There are 613 COVID-19 patients in Region N, which contains Cobb, Douglas, Cherokee and Paulding counties, according to the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census, an online dashboard maintained by the state Geospatial Information Office. COVID-19 patients in those four counties outnumber non-COVID patients, of which there are 591.
The dashboard does not display county-level data. Region N includes Wellstar Kennestone, Wellstar Cobb, Wellstar Douglas, Wellstar Paulding and Northside Cherokee hospitals.
The previous record for COVID-19 patients in Region N hospitals was 571, set on Sept. 7 of last year.
Region N inpatient beds are at about 86% capacity, ICU beds are at 96% capacity, and about 69% of ventilators are in use, per state data.
Statewide, there are approximately 5,600 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, per the dashboard. That is not as high as the record, set last September, of about 6,500 patients.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
