Cobb County saw a slight uptick in its number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents this week, though the county is still seeing medium transmission levels, as classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cobb was averaging 103 cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday, up by 11 from a week ago, when it sat at 92 cases per 100,000. Two weeks ago, it sat at 132 cases per 100,000.
The CDC determines a community’s COVID-19 transmission level by the number of new cases, the number of hospital admissions and the number of available hospital beds.
No Georgia counties currently have high transmission, according to CDC data, and 117 of 159 counties are in the low transmission category.
Three people in Cobb died from the virus since last week’s report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to last Wednesday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
9/21/22
Change
Cases
161,809
+349
Hospitalizations
5,218
+13
Deaths
1,784
+3
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
9/21/22
Change
Cases
2,234,184
+5,079
Hospitalizations
126,074
+499
Deaths
33,351
+128
As of Monday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 109 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 57% of them unvaccinated. That's down from 151 patients last week and 171 patients two weeks ago. As of Monday, the system had 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 71% of them unvaccinated, and 5 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, all of them unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.