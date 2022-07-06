Public health officials say Cobb County has once again reached a high level of transmission of COVID-19.
As a result, Cobb and Douglas Public Health urges citizens in both counties to take precautionary actions against transmission.
The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and testing when experiencing symptoms.
The CDC listed 234 cases per 100,000 residents in Cobb County as of Wednesday. High transmission levels are considered rates above 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
In response to the high transmission rates, the county announced Tuesday Chief Judge Rob Leonard re-instituted the mask mandate inside the county courthouse complex, and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park now requires all visitors and employees to wear masks while inside park buildings regardless of vaccination status.
No coronavirus policy changes have been made at other county facilities.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the week before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
07/06/22
Change
Cases
150,129
+1,318
Hospitalizations
4,948
+24
Deaths
1,709
+7
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
07/06/22
Change
Cases
2,066,281
+15,164
Hospitalizations
117,121
+731
Deaths
32,126
+54
As of its latest update Tuesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 153 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 55% of them unvaccinated. The system had 21 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 52% of them unvaccinated, and 4 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 50% of them unvaccinated.
