The community transmission level of COVID-19 in Cobb County continues to see a steady decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cobb averaged 96 cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday, down from a week ago, when it sat at 132 cases per 100,000. Two weeks ago, it sat at 177 cases per 100,000.
The CDC determines a community’s COVID-19 transmission level by the number of new cases, the number of hospital admissions and the number of available hospital beds. "High transmission" is regarded as any rate over 100 per 100,000.
Nine people in Cobb died from the virus since last week’s report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to last Wednesday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
9/14/22
Change
Cases
161,460
+531
Hospitalizations
5,205
+19
Deaths
1,781
+9
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
9/14/22
Change
Cases
2,229,087
+6,597
Hospitalizations
125,575
+1,303
Deaths
33,223
+135
As of Monday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 151 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 64% of them unvaccinated. The system had 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 82% of them unvaccinated, and 5 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, all of them unvaccinated.
