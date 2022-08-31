MARIETTA — County officials are set to pull a controversial code amendment on trash pickup and start more consistent dialogue with trash haulers after a meeting between the two groups Wednesday.
The proposed changes to the code on waste management would have created four trash pickup zones in Cobb, with just one hauler contracted for each zone. The move led many residents to protest, alleging their taxes would go up and the quality of their trash service decline if commissioners passed the changes.
At the meeting, Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said all commissioners were committed to maintaining the haulers now servicing county residents and supporting small businesses in Cobb.
She identified five problems the summit sought to address:
- Trash haulers not servicing cul-de-sacs and other tough-to-access streets;
- Access for some residents to only one trash hauling option;
- Multiple trash haulers driving through neighborhoods on numerous days each week;
- Missed garbage or recycling pickups for consecutive weeks;
- Illegal dumping, including residents getting rid of household waste at commercial retail sites, and littering.
Much of the discussion among haulers and county officials, including Cupid; Jonathan Jenkins, head of Cobb’s Department of Sustainability, Waste and Beautification; Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill; and Kimberly White, executive director of Keep Cobb Beautiful; focused less on specific solutions to those issues and more on how the two groups might work more closely to solve them in the future.
Shannan Stalvey, co-owner with her husband, Brian Stalvey, of S & B Junk Removal and Demolition, said there is inequality between big and small haulers, with access to county transfer stations restricted to the former. The proposed code amendment, she said, would only exacerbate the divide.
“The proposal would place an additional drain on our resources, deprive individuals of employment opportunities … and substantially reduce competition or even worse, result in oligopolies and monopolies on services,” Stalvey said.
Jon Swierenga, the owner of Acworth-based Trash Taxi of Georgia, was one of the most vocal haulers at the meeting, who addressed recycling after it was mentioned by Jenkins.
The proposed code amendment contradicted itself on recycling. On the one hand, with a sentence in the draft code that seems to have conflicting language, saying haulers both "must offer ... the option" and "shall provide" recycling service to residents.
“It’s not that we don’t want to recycle, but we cannot absorb all that cost – equipment, crews, fuel, labor – I mean, it’s the same thing as hauling trash,” Swierenga said, adding that it’s not a problem of availability. “Customers just don’t want to pay for it.”
By the close of the discussion, two things were clear: commissioners did not plan on approving the waste management code amendment, and more collaboration between haulers and county leaders is on the horizon.
“It was a relief,” Cupid said after the meeting. “The takeaway is we want to work together to provide the best service for Cobb residents, and the haulers are willing to not only work together with the county, but to work amongst themselves and consider reviving an association that can help address issues that may come up in this space.”
The commitment from the county to work with haulers is a change of course. Jenkins said last week the companies who haul trash in the county were never consulted prior to rolling out the sweeping changes to the system. The last sit-down with the waste haulers, he admitted, was way back in 2019.
Cupid said at last week's work session she wanted to pass some kind of code amendment to address residents' complaints. On Wednesday, she told the MDJ she is unsure if a revised amendment will be drafted by the end of September, when the commission is supposed to vote on the code changes, but that she hoped hauling services for residents would improve soon.
"Part of my frustration is, for the several months that we've been getting complaints, I've been telling persons we will be addressing this in our code," Cupid said. "So to see it delayed means that we will not be able to provide a codified solution to their issues."
Cupid, Gambrill and Birrell confirmed with county attorneys during the summit that, because the amendment was already drafted, it must go through a public hearing. However, attorneys said the commission could pull the amendment after that hearing.
“Even though people were frustrated, the process worked,” Cupid said following the summit.
The public hearing for the amendment, and others proposed by county staff, will take place at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the commission room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
