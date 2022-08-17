Cobb County is eyeing code reform proposals to crack down on two nuisances in the local housing market — unsafe and unsanitary apartments, and short-term rentals like Airbnbs.
If approved, a new ordinance would require owners of any apartment complex of four or more units to have their units regularly inspected for compliance with county code.
At least 25% of units in a given complex would be inspected by a third-party building inspector each year to keep its “code compliance certificate,” with all units being inspected over a four-year period. The measure would take effect in 2024.
Residents — particularly from the Riverside area of south Cobb — have beseeched the Board of Commissioners to address dangerous conditions in their homes including sewage backups, rodent infestations, and crumbling infrastructure. Their complaints to code enforcement, they've said, have done little to address the problem.
“The issue that we're having is that, when the apartments are purchased, unfortunately, (outstanding) violations are not transferred along with the purchase,” said Commissioner Monique Sheffield. “So a lot of times you have an unknowing buyer … and it isn't until they get a new round of code enforcement violations where they realize, ‘OK, I really don't have the money to address all of these issues. So I'm going to sell it to the next unsuspecting buyer.’ So the issues continue to get kind of deferred, and they're never addressed."
Failure to properly obtain the certificate, per the proposed amendment, could prompt further intervention by county inspectors. Other penalties available to the county under state law including fines, imprisonment for up to 6 months, revocation of licenses, and abatement by the county.
Sheffield said part of the policy’s intent is to take the onus off residents to report violations by their landlords.
“A lot of times people are fearful of retaliation, so they'll just live with it … Our code is not designed for us to go in and have visual inspections, which you can imagine would be very costly in the end to the county. So we're going to put the burden on the owners,” she said.
Commissioners have yet to publicly discuss the proposal, but Commissioner Keli Gambrill told the MDJ Wednesday she had concerns about singling out multi-family residences for increased regulation.
Cobb also appears to be revisiting a proposal kicked around last year to put tighter controls on Airbnbs and other short-term rental homes (the county has, in fact, taken a stab at more regulation several times in recent years).
Under the policy laid out last year by Community Development Director Jessica Guinn, property owners would have to obtain business licenses, designate a local agent for contact, abide by occupancy and vehicle limits. Cobb would also implement a three-strike penalty system for violators of code which could end up with canceling the licenses of problem properties.
Smyrna in May approved similar regulations within its city limits as concern has grown about “party houses” rented on the online platforms.
The new proposal is nearly identical to the one considered by the board earlier this year, which was ultimately not adopted, except that it now specifies the local agent must be available 24 hours a day.
Commissioners will discuss the various amendment proposals at their Tuesday work session. Public hearings on the proposed code amendments will be held Sept. 6, 13, and 27. The entire code amendment packet can be viewed at https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/news/board-consider-code-amendments-fall.
