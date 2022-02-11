East Cobb cityhood boosters lashed out Friday at Cobb County leadership as the county begins to roll out its increasingly active “public awareness campaign” on incorporation efforts.
Among the most striking features of that campaign is the county’s statement that it could lose more than $45 million in net revenue if its voters approve the creation of four new cities, according to its own analysis.
Included in that is a $28.3 million hit to the county’s general fund, a nearly 6% slice of the most recently adopted budget. And by far the most costly cityhood movement, from the county’s perspective, would be East Cobb with its $14 million hit to the county fire fund and $8 million hit to the general fund.
If East Cobb advocates were biting their tongue before, they’re not now.
A statement provided by committee leader Cindy Cooperman said, “The county has hired the world's largest law firm to lobby and create a ‘robust’ awareness campaign using taxpayer dollars. Their ‘robust' awareness website has no credibility. It does not even have the right map published for East Cobb. Even more troubling, they have published extremely misleading financials that are sophomoric at best and should be asking for their money back!”
The fiscal analysis is part of the county’s promise to shed more light on their end of the cityhood issue. Though feasibility studies commissioned by advocates have found all four efforts to be financially sound, the impact to the county has been an open question and a frequent focus of lawmakers opposing the bills.
The county’s analysis takes into account a range of potential lost revenue streams, from ad valorem vehicle taxes and utility franchise fees, to licensing and service charges. East Cobb, which is the only effort proposing to create its own public safety department, would lay claim to the 2.86 mills the county collects for fire services — hence the $14 million figure.
Elsewhere on the site, the county casts doubt on the assertion of the findings of East Cobb’s feasibility study that funding its own fire department would cost the city just $5.7 million. According to its own estimates, the current fire service the area receives costs the county some $12.4 million.
The county, however, lists a savings of just $126,563 by transferring operation of two stations to the city. Asked the clarify, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said the two figures are “apples and oranges” — the $12.4 number is based on cost per person of fire services, and includes several stations outside the city limits but which still service the area.
“Since we do not anticipate any reduction in force, the expenditure reduction listed covers facility and vehicle maintenance as well as utility costs,” Cavitt added.
The $126,563 figure, meanwhile, is the only savings listed in the analysis. The county said that a lack of details in the respective feasibility studies makes it difficult to predict the potential savings, but it has “a somewhat clearer picture of the loss of revenue to the county, and in any scenario that is expected to be considerably more than any ‘cost savings’ to the Cobb County government.”
‘Preserve the character of our community’
The denunciation of the county by the East Cobb committee is the latest marker of a shift to a more confrontational tone from advocates.
That shift was on full display in a virtual town hall Thursday night, where Cooperman and others warned of the implications of not incorporating when the May 24 referendum rolls around. The frustration from former state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, on the county’s efforts was palpable.
“Cobb County has hired the largest law firm in the world to, I guess they call it educate, but the chairman of Cobb County said in committee that she opposes the bill. So I'm not sure exactly what side of education they're on,” Dollar said.
As Cooperman put it, in reference to zoning control as a main driver of cityhood, “It’s important to remember that just because it's a single-family home neighborhood today, doesn't mean that it can't be redeveloped tomorrow and that is the intention of the current proposal from the Cobb County Board of (Commissioners).”
To illustrate the point, she called up the county’s future land use map, pointing to the intersection of Johnson Ferry and Lower Roswell roads where the county envisions high-density residential one day being built.
The 2021 version of the map for that area, however, doesn’t differ substantially from the one approved by the county in 2018. The new map proposes more medium-density and less high-density buildings in the area than the one approved four years ago.
“When the time comes, we believe local representatives should be the ones to oversee the zoning approval process — local representatives elected by you who will preserve the character of our community,” Cooperman said.
Aside from zoning matters, advocates said their future residents will have the same high standard of service they currently get for police, fire, and parks, if not better. Sarah Haas said residents would enjoy “parks and recreation services that are tailored to your family's needs without driving miles away.”
Cooperman added, “Oftentimes we see that police resources do get pulled into other areas of the county, leaving coverage a little bit sparse … what we would look to do with police services is really look to increase the community engagement, community policing, and make sure that there's focused resources here in East Cobb.”
Democrats under the Gold Dome have repeatedly characterized the East Cobb effort as “rushed,” questioning why a May 24 referendum is necessary given the traditionally higher turnout in November general elections.
Advocates counter the May date allows city council candidates to run in November and be seated in January, and Dollar said Thursday night it’s a “myth” that the area sees a significant turnout difference between primary and general elections.
A look at the turnout data in the last midterm and gubernatorial race in 2018 shows nearly four times higher turnout in November than May. In Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, which includes nearly all of Cobb east of I-75, 24,743 voters cast a ballot; 92,104 voted in November.
