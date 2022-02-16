This week, the Cobb Board of Commissioners voted to deny a proposal that would have brought an AutoZone and a restaurant on the same property in Mableton. The 3.8 acre site is on the east side of Hickory Trail and on the southwest side of Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton.
Area residents and commissioners both cited a large number of auto-related businesses in the area surrounding the proposed site as reasons they were against the proposal.
Ray Thomas, chairman of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, cited the 20-plus auto-related businesses within a few miles of the site and the difficulty of attracting other businesses to the area.
"There are many auto parts for retailers in Mableton and especially along Veterans Memorial Highway," Thomas said. "Allowing another AutoZone or any other auto-related company at this site will make it very, very difficult for us to attract desirable businesses to the area around the site."
Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid noted her vote against the proposal was because she believed it would reduce the quality of life for area residents and that the surrounding area has not developed to the point where it can accept more auto-related businesses.
"It makes other neighborhood uses less apt to come into the area," Cupid said. "It's one thing if they're coming into areas that are fully expanded out, where there's a strong sense of neighborhood stabilization, but on Veterans Memorial... it's not there yet."
Tuesday's meeting was the third time the developer, Streamline Development Partners, has come to the board with the proposal of an AutoZone.
In other business, the board postponed a vote on a proposed 82-home senior living subdivision in west Cobb at the request of the developer, Windsong Properties, until the board's March 15 meeting.
The property is targeted at those 55 and older, with homes on the site planned to be 1,800 to 2,400 square feet.
The board also postponed a vote on the proposed campus for St. Benedict’s Episcopal School until the March 15 meeting so that the school could have more time to put together its plan.
The private school currently operates an elementary and middle school on 2160 Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna and is looking into moving its middle school to a different campus in town.
