Cobb County has postponed a town hall on cityhood planned for Tuesday night.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the Board of Commissioners' meeting room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta. The event will be live-streamed on Youtube and Cobb TV.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said the change was made because the event would have conflicted with an information session from the group advocating for Lost Mountain cityhood.

That event will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. For more information, visit https://cityoflostmountain.com/events.

