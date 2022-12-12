MARIETTA — Cobb commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on renewing the county’s revenue sharing agreement with the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority for another 30 years.
Critically, it’ll be an extension of the current arrangement which sends 62.5% of hotel/motel tax proceeds to the authority, the owner and operator of the Cobb Galleria and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC).
The county, meanwhile, will continue to receive the other 37.5%.
Approval of the deal will mean the authority can move forward with a long-awaited revamp of the Galleria complex, including a possible redevelopment of the Galleria Specialty Shops mall.
The agreement, if given the green light, would be the culmination of more than two years of talks between the county and the authority, which were put on hold during the pandemic.
When negotiations began, then-Commissioner (and now Chairwoman) Lisa Cupid lobbied for the county to receive a larger cut of the hotel/motel proceeds. But the authority itself was strongly opposed to any cuts to one of its key revenue sources, arguing the income was needed to help the authority compete with other metro Atlanta venues.
“Without our ability to continue to improve that facility — not just maintain it, but improve it — we will lose ground to our (competitors),” Bob Voyles, an authority board member, said in 2020. “The advantage of the hotel/motel tax is that it creates a revenue stream that you can create bonds and borrow money against, and that’s always how these facilities get built and improved and added onto.”
As Voyles mentioned, the hotel/motel revenue is not just a source of income, but a tax revenue cash flow which allows the authority to issue bonds and finance major development.
As such, any plans to move forward with redevelopment of the Galleria — which is expected to include an on-site hotel — have been pending renewal of the agreement.
The revenue sharing agreement will remain the same through 2053.
But the county said in a news release it could receive additional revenue when the existing bonds for the Galleria and CEPAC expire in 2026 and 2029, respectively. If the authority doesn’t issue new bonds it has to make payments on — for a redevelopment, for example — it would generate more profit, and pass some of that along to the county.
“If there’s dollars left over, then we would get a share of that, which is one of the major changes,” Cobb Finance Director Bill Volckmann told the MDJ. “But there is no guarantee of that as we move forward.”
Volckmann added that the county will budget without the expectation of additional revenue.
Cupid said in a news release any additional revenue could be used to pay for countywide tourism promotion.
“We recognize the tremendous value of the Cumberland area and the assets there when it comes to attracting people to visit Cobb,” Cupid said. “We also recognize there are tremendous assets across the county, and this new agreement could provide us with more resources to highlight better the attractions and destinations in all corners of Cobb.”
The Board of Commissioners will vote on the new agreement Tuesday at 9 a.m. at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta. The authority’s board, meanwhile, will meet Wednesday morning to ratify the deal.
