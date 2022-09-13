MARIETTA — Cobb’s Board of Commissioners officially scrapped a controversial proposal to overhaul the county’s trash pickup regulations ahead of a planned public hearing Tuesday.
Faced with a room full of residents who came ready to lambast the county’s plans, the board voted to table the code change until its next amendment cycle in 2023.
The proposal, which would have drawn the county into four solid waste districts with one trash hauler operating within each, has faced overwhelming public opposition since it was unveiled last month. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said out of 1,715 emails the board had received on the subject, just two supported the measure.
Prior to the vote, commissioners were quick to distance themselves from the amendments. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Commissioner Monique Sheffield argued the board had made clear weeks ago it wasn’t in favor of the proposal on the table.
“I only ask of the public that when we have scenarios such as this, that we take a little time to update ourselves on the board’s opinions,” Sheffield said. “…There was a huge, huge assumption that because it’s in the code, the board supported this.”
The proposal, Cupid added, came from county staff and was made public prior to board review.
Though the board agreed spiking the plan was in order, it couldn’t come to a consensus on the final vote, which carried 4-1. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, the no vote, said she didn’t support planning to revisit the garbage issue in the next code amendment cycle, arguing the county should wait and see if it could work out trash pickup problems directly with the haulers.
Those problems include shoddy service such as missed pickups and haulers refusing to service some areas, the county has said, calling trash issues the "No. 1 complaint" it's receiving.
“I think it needs to be tabled today, and have these meetings, form a committee or a task force to address this with the haulers and the staff, and see where we need to go,” said a visibly frustrated Birrell. “I don’t want to keep answering 1,715 emails.”
The full code amendment package (less the trash changes), which includes measures aimed at short-term rentals, sidewalks, and zoning, remains on the table for now. A second public hearing is planned for Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., with adoption planned at the same meeting.
