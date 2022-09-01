The Marietta City Council is considering spending some of its federal COVID funds for a public safety training center. It's also eyeing a wellness initiative to bolster mental health resources for police and firefighters, as well as provide officers with support from mental health professionals when responding to calls.
The training center would be located south of Sawyer Road Elementary School on land east of Sawyer Road, according to Courtney Verdier, a planning and economic development specialist for the city. The initial cost of the center would be $3 million for a tower to train firefighters and police with moveable buildings to mimic real-life scenarios.
The $3 million for the first stages of the training center would come from the roughly $11 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds Marietta received from the federal government, with the first installment of $5.59 million arriving in June 2021 and the remainder coming in earlier this summer.
The council previously approved about $3 million for various projects, including $2 million toward replacing the Sugar Hill Water Tower, $50,000 for the veterans memorial that broke ground in July and $325,000 for repairs to Marietta Fire Station 51.
"We will be able to use those CONEX village buildings to conduct a lot of our use-of-force training, our firearms simulator training," Marty Ferrell, Marietta's interim police chief, told the council. "We're doing a lot of stuff in the back parking lot of the police department right now, or other buildings we can find that we have access to, so this will allow us to enhance that training a great deal."
Both Ferrell and Fire Chief Tim Milligan advocated for the center in a presentation to the council.
"When we met with PD, of course, they have a need for a CONEX village," Milligan said. "As we were kind of talking through this it hit us all that not only do we have an opportunity to really expand our training facility here for the city," but both fire and police will have a use for each other's parts of the facility, he added.
The council's finance committee voted 3-0 to advance the initial plans for the public safety training facility, along with the wellness initiative for police and fire staff, after the presentations.
The wellness initiative to expand resources for public safety officials includes a co-responder program that would pair a mental health professional with a police officer on calls with a mental health component, a mental wellness room in the police department, and a counseling program for public safety personnel. Together, those three elements are projected to cost the city $355,000.
The council will next discuss the proposals at its work session at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 12 at Marietta City Hall.
