Cooling off at Acworth Beach Staff reports Aug 29, 2022

Everett Dean, 4, a pre-K student at Sunshine House in Cartersville, smiles while paddling on his board at Acworth Beach at Cauble Park. Andrew Cicco

Hadley, Harper, and Hollis Frey enjoy an afternoon on a paddle board at Cauble Park in Acworth. Andrew Cicco

Katya Rusv of Woodstock and her dog, Gucci, walk along the beach after playing in the lake at Cauble Park. Andrew Cicco

From left to right: Sonya Garcia, Jayline Salgado, and Imelda Avalos, of Cartersville, pose while enjoying the beach at Cauble Park. Andrew Cicco

Allison Reeves of Smyrna smiles while enjoying the sun on the beach at Cauble Park. Andrew Cicco

Blaire Frey of Acworth smiles while enjoying the sun on the beach at Cauble Park. Andrew Cicco

Jason Reeves of Smyrna enjoys a sandwich on the beach of Cauble Park. Andrew Cicco

ACWORTH — After a couple of weeks of cloudy skies, storms and peak temperatures in the 80s, Cobb is expected to see hotter weather this week. The National Weather Service forecasts highs of 90 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday, a high of 91 for Thursday and a high of 85 for Friday.The rain, however, may continue to fall frequently, as the NWS also forecasts a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.Residents seeking refuge from the heat may want to check out Acworth Beach at Cauble Park, where visitors cooled off Sunday.

Tags Weather Cobb County Heat Cauble Park Acworth Beach
