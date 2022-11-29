Plans for a controversial west Cobb development have been scrapped again after heated debate over the project for most of this year.
Developer Pulte Homes withdrew its rezoning request for 61 homes on Midway Road near Lost Mountain Park, according to Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who represents the area.
Because the proposal was taken off the agenda at least a week before the next Cobb Planning Commission hearing on Dec. 6, it is considered withdrawn without prejudice. That means Pulte can return to the county's zoning division with a new plan at any time.
The Planning Commission first considered Pulte's proposal in the spring, though it failed to gain traction in the face of stiff opposition from nearby residents, and was withdrawn a first time.
Pulte reintroduced its proposal in September, requesting rezoning for a 61-home development on a 49-acre parcel near the intersection of Midway Road and Dallas Highway.
While Gambrill did not know why Pulte pulled the proposal, the rezoning request has been hotly contested from the start.
"We knew that was a challenging piece of property to be potentially developed," Gambrill told the MDJ Tuesday.
Rob Hosack, a representative of Pulte in the rezoning case who is also formerly served as county manager, did not respond the Journal's request for comment.
Planning commissioners delayed the development in October, so that Pulte could revise its plan to include larger lot sizes, thereby addressing neighbors' concerns about stormwater, while keeping a focus on green space and land conservation. It was delayed again this month.
In an email shared with the MDJ in October, Ryan Fuquea, an opponent of the development who lives in a neighboring subdivision, told planning and county commissioners Pulte hadn't addressed his concerns in a revised plan.
The rezoning case was not heard again by the Planning Commission before it was withdrawn. The commission next meets Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta.
