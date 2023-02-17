A review of the clerk’s audio recording of the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ Jan. 10 meeting found no evidence the recording was tampered with.
The investigation by the vendor of the county's recording system came after Commissioner Keli Gambrill called the audio’s integrity into question last month and asked for a forensic audit.
Gambrill disputed the official account of the Jan. 10 meeting from which she and Commissioner JoAnn Birrell were removed from the dais, at the direction of Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.
Gambrill particularly honed in on a vote to enter executive session during that meeting prior to her removal. Both she and Birrell denied they had voted on the motion.
Cupid, meanwhile, slammed Gambrill’s allegations at the time as “just a display of pomp.”
In audio previously provided by the county to the MDJ, Cupid can be heard calling for a vote to enter executive session, which is seconded, and Cupid announces the vote as passing 5-0. The incident was not captured on the video live stream of the meeting.
The review was conducted by and outlined in a letter from DECA, the county’s vendor for both the clerk’s audio recording system and that of several of its courts.
Altering the audio of the meeting, DECA CEO Joy Rhodes wrote to County Manager Jackie McMorris, is “near impossible” (the county provided a copy of the letter following an open records request by the MDJ).
“I say near to impossible because it would take a substantial knowledge and effort by a determined party or parties and if determined enough, it can be done with 3rd party software,” Rhodes added.
That said, the letter continues, a review of the recording showed no evidence of tampering.
“There was no system failure,” Rhodes wrote. “The audio file from the BOC meeting on January 10th was not edited or compromised ... if the file was altered in any way, I would not have been able to play back the audio from within the proprietary software.”
Gambrill said the letter had not spoken to her chief concern — that the audio quality allegedly changes from poor to clear at the moment of the vote to enter executive session.
“It doesn’t address why the quality of the audio changed at the point where I questioned if there was truly a motion (to enter executive session),” Gambrill told the MDJ.
But, she added, she doesn’t plan to press the issue further.
“There’s nothing more to do,” she said.
The county's full audio of the meeting can be listened to below.
