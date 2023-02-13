MARIETTA — The first mile of an ambitious new trail network along the Chattahoochee River could soon begin construction, with a contract up for a vote by Cobb County commissioners Tuesday.
The board is expected to vote on a $3.4 million agreement with Excellere Construction to build out a stretch of the Chattahoochee Riverlands project, a trail that may one day run from Lake Lanier to Newnan.
The segment set to begin construction in April, per Transportation Director Drew Raessler, is the first of two phases in a “pilot” portion to demonstrate the feasibility the proposed 100-mile trail.
The first phase is a 1.2 mile stretch centering around Discovery Park at the River Line along Discovery Boulevard. Excellere will have about 18 months to finish the project, which includes paved and unpaved trails, boardwalks, and bike racks.
The county is expected to put up $3 million of the construction costs, which come courtesy of extra money collected by the 2016 special-purpose local-option sales tax.
Meanwhile the Trust for Public Land — the nonprofit group spearheading the Chattahoochee Riverlands effort — will contribute about $457,000.
Phase II
Commissioners will also consider Tuesday moving forward with the second phase of the pilot project, likewise about a mile long. That portion would run from Nickajack Creek to Discovery Boulevard’s intersection with Mableton Parkway.
It’s at that intersection where the county and the Trust for Public Land are envisioning a major trailhead and access point to the river.
On the south corner — catty-cornered from a RaceTrac gas station — there’s a county-owned parcel currently occupied by a truck depot. That property could serve as a boat launch ramp and parking area.
“This is going to be transformational for the community. … It’s a great introduction into south Cobb to have this regional trailhead here, and whenever you have these external amenities, obviously it brings about other types of development,” Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the area, said last week.
Talks are also underway to acquire a parcel on the intersection’s east side for use as a public park.
Phase two (the portion south of Nickajack Creek) has received $2.5 million from the federal government for engineering and design, Raessler wrote in an agenda item. The county will be required to put up $625,000 as a local match, with that to be provided by 2022 SPLOST funds.
The Board of Commissioners will vote on the projects at its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
