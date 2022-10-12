From left: Kennesaw City Manager Jeff Drobney and Parks and Recreation Director Steve Roberts pose in front of the property on Cherokee Street where the new Chalker Park will be built starting next year.
Chart Riggall
City officials told the MDJ they expect to break ground this coming spring on an all-new Chalker Park, after it gave up the old site to a developer.
The $850,000 park will be located at the corner of Cherokee Street and Smith Drive, about a mile north of downtown. It’ll replace the former Chalker Park which sat around the corner on Poplar Drive.
The City Council agreed last year to make a land swap deal with Sanctuary Development, trading the 1.3-acre city-owned parcel on Poplar Drive for the parcel on Cherokee. The old park on Poplar sat in the middle of a sprawling, 55-acre development Sanctuary is building along Cherokee Street between McCollum Parkway and downtown Kennesaw.
Part of the council’s justification for the trade was the deteriorating condition of the older Chalker Park. City spokesperson Rebecca Graham said it was “an area that received frequent flooding and would stay soggy for extended periods of time. Getting to relocate this park to the future site will provide better drainage and a better piece of property for a park.”
A rendering of the site provided by the city indicates the park will wrap around the Bangkok Cabin Thai restaurant on Cherokee Street in a U shape. On the northern side, toward Smith Drive, will be a playground and parking lot, while the southern side will include a dog park and pavilion.
The northern portion is currently occupied by a vacant home that’s set to be removed.
Parks and Recreation Director Steve Roberts said the city’s currently putting the project out to bid, and he and City Manager Jeff Drobney hope to break ground by March at the latest.
The first $500,000 for construction will be paid for by the developer, with the remainder covered by fees levied on new construction of recreational businesses. Graham said the park will be built in phases as the fees come in.
