Illinois-based McShane Construction has been tapped as the firm to build a new 318-unit apartment complex near downtown Kennesaw.
The project — which will also include 44 townhomes and 10,000 square feet of commercial property — received approval from the City Council last December.
The 19-acre site off South Main Street near McCollum Field is currently occupied by a large industrial site. Tug Technologies, a manufacturing company which was the latest tenant, has elected to pull out of the site, according to Parks Huff, attorney for the developer.
Bulldog Acquisitions purchased the property this year to the tune of $13.8 million.
Bulldog’s site plan indicates the eastern portion of the property would be occupied by the apartments centered around two common areas. The northern portion includes the townhomes in a long row, with the commercial properties on the west side. The area closest to South Main Street, meanwhile, would include a “gateway park.”
“That commercial building is different than vertical mixed use,” said Huff, contrasting the freestanding structure with the more conventional format of commercial on the ground floor with apartments above. "It is an independent commercial building. It sits out front. It's important, because it has different availability for different uses.”
McShane will be tasked with constructing the apartments, while Huff said in December Marietta-based Traton Homes will build the townhomes.
“When you're living in your downtown area, and you have all those amenities — the green belts, the outdoor spaces, the restaurants and everything — one of your big amenities is not in the apartments, but it's in fact the fact that you're in the downtown environment,” Huff added.
The apartment structure will be a brick and cement facaded building, McShane said in a news release. Construction is expected to be completed in August 2024.
