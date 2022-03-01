MARIETTA — With rising gas prices due in large part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Cobb motorists are feeling the pain at the pump and, in some cases, looking for ways to economize their fuel usage.
Gas prices here have increased an average 30 cents in the last 30 days, according to an informal survey taken by the MDJ Tuesday morning.
Jerry Booker, an independent contractor in Marietta, is driving a small car now because it is much better on gas than his previous vehicle, he explained while pumping gas at the QuikTrip on South Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
“When I had my truck, it cost me $80 to $100 to fill it up,” he said. “I couldn’t afford what it would cost to fill it up today.”
People who choose to live outside of the city and commute to work are being affected the most, Booker said. Most people do that so they can purchase a home for a cheaper price, he said, but with gas prices skyrocketing, their plan to save money can backfire.
David Ferguson, a musician in Marietta, was pumping gas at the Kroger Fuel Center on Whitlock Avenue. He said he’s dealing with the increase in gas prices fairly well thanks to his fuel-efficient Toyota car.
“I’ve got a fuel-efficient (car), so (the higher gas prices) don’t really hit me as hard as others, but it’s still tough. I don’t like the extra expense, but it’s definitely happening and we’re compensating for it a little bit,” Ferguson said of the additional money he has to put toward keeping his gas tank full.
War brings uncertainty to commodity markets, said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy.com’s head of petroleum analysis. Russia is one of the world’s largest suppliers of oil and natural gas, which brings a fear of limited supply to countries that depend on Russia for oil.
The U.S. does not depend on Russia for oil, but will be affected by Russia’s decisions.
As President Joe Biden and other Western leaders impose sanctions on the Kremlin, “Russia could retaliate by using oil as a weapon,” De Hann said.
Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis with the Oil Price Information Service, said he doesn’t think this is an apocalyptic-level fuel crisis, but, for at least a few months, motorists will have to deal with higher gas prices.
The spike in fuel prices this week follows a pattern in which oil prices have been rising due to concerns about limited supply, according to Kloza. It’s possible the highest prices will come in the next couple of months and begin to ease downward toward the end of the year.
The average price for unleaded fuel in the U.S. this month is $3.61, up from $3.36 in February.
The average price in Georgia is $3.50, up from $3.20 in February.
The average price in Cobb is $3.47, up from $3.18 in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.