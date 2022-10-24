MARIETTA — Cobb County commissioners will be asked Tuesday to sign off on a $300,000 contract for what’s being billed as an efficiency audit of “select departments” within the county government.
But the departments selected — Cobb police and fire — drew some pushback from commissioners at a Monday morning work session.
Most vocally opposed were Republican Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell, the latter of whom worried the spotlight could result in cuts to public safety.
“I don't agree with that. I don't think we need to take anything away from public safety when we're short,” Birrell said, referring to the staffing problems that’ve plagued the county as of late.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and County Manager Jackie McMorris defended the proposal, saying the intent wasn’t to cut budgets. Cupid said she had hoped for a comprehensive review across the whole county.
But, McMorris said, “It comes down to funding. We got $300,000 … We had to narrow it down. If we had done the entire county, it probably would have been..."
A staffer called out, "Millions."
McMorris added that given that police and fire make up the largest chunk of the budget, it made the most sense to look at those departments. This year’s budget funded police and fire to the tune of over $211 million, nearly a fifth of the more than $1.1 billion budget.
Said Cupid, “There's no particular interest on honing in per se on public safety, as much as, where are we spending the most amount of money? Perhaps there's opportunity where you're spending … most of the dollars.”
Per a copy of the proposed contract with PFM Consulting, the firm would look at budgets, financial statements, staff rosters, and performance data within the departments, evaluating where Cobb can step up its services. The review would begin in November and last about five months, after which PFM would present its recommendations.
“The timing is right for looking at those two departments, when you think about … attrition, retirements, down officers. We’re trying to recruit more officers, we’re trying to supplement pay, compete with other jurisdictions for pay for our officers … This is an opportunity,” McMorris said (the MDJ has asked the county for its latest staffing levels in the police and fire departments).
Other examples McMorris identified for improvement included getting better deals on large equipment purchases, and reducing on the job accidents.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson said she’d prefer the study focus on the recruitment issue, but Gambrill said the review should hone in on departments where the most resources flow through. She pointed to fleet management — which handles all the county’s vehicles — as an example.
“Wouldn't it be best to start there with measuring efficiencies … instead of picking on police and fire?” Gambrill said, which drew jeers of protest from staff and fellow commissioners. “What this says to me is, we've got the best police and fire department in the country. And now we're going to send out and say we need to be more efficient. To me, that's a conflicting message.”
The board will vote on the contract at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
